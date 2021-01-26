Going the distance for Damon

Damon Hage, 26, is not a typical cancer patient.
The Colfax, North Dakota man was diagnosed in August 2020 with synovial sarcoma. The diagnosis came after Damon had several strokes in July, which were caused by pieces breaking off a large tumor located near his heart’s mitral valve.
Of all cancers, Hage’s dad Brad said, sarcoma accounts for 1-2 percent total. Synovial sarcoma originating in the heart is even more rare.
“He’s like the one person in the nation that will be diagnosed with this for the year. And the insurance companies are dealing with this like it’s your typical sarcoma,” Brad said.
Because the sarcoma began in Damon’s heart, his family said, it is more likely to spread through his bloodstream through a natural direct path. Subsequent examinations showed the cancer did spread. Damon has received six rounds of chemotherapy to date, which the family says has been rough on his heart.
Doctors at the Mayo Clinic are recommending that Damon undergo a regiment of five days a week proton radiation for approximately six weeks. The regimen involves the use of lasers which would not damage surrounding heart tissue, the Hages said.
“Damon is not a good candidate for traditional radiation because of the existing damage to his heart,” his family wrote. “If Damon undergoes the entire course of proton radiation, the doctors say that his heart tumor has a 20 percent chance of returning, which is an 80 percent chance that it will not return.”
The Hage family, which includes Damon’s mom, former Richland County Auditor Leslie Hage, and sisters Alexis Danzl and Wahpeton City Attorney Brittany Hatting, is continuing to advocate for Damon with his insurance agency, Blue Cross and Blue Shield (BCBS) of Nebraska.
As of Friday, Jan. 22, Leslie said, BCBS has approved a treatment which would cost the same as the proton radiation regimen. While it’s a step in the right direction, the family is determined to go the distance for Damon.
“If his doctors are saying the best for him is this regimen, and it’s the same price as the one they’re approving, well, it becomes ‘Why can’t he have the best?’” Leslie asked.
The Hages have stronger things to say to BCBS. The agency’s Nebraska branch is Damon’s third insurer in less than a year, followed by BCBS of North Dakota and Sanford. A situation like Damon’s allows insurance companies to dictate how involved they’re going to be, the family said.
“After our appeals, the doctors asked for a peer to peer with the insurance company to further establish what’s going on,” Brad said. “That was denied.”
“As soon as they put the word ‘investigative’ on it, they can deny everything that’s investigative. They don’t have to do a peer to peer,” Leslie said.
“When you’re in a crisis, you expect your insurance company to step up to the plate,” Brittany said. “Really, all they’ve done is completely shirk their obligations. That is the most frustrating part. If the treatments don’t work, they don’t work. He should be able to get the treatments that his doctors say he needs. That should not be the barrier to whether someone lives or dies.”
It is a matter of life and death for the Hages. The family feels Damon’s situation has been dragged out too long.
“It’s all delay, delay, delay and hope that you either go away or you’re no longer a problem,” Brittany said.
Daily News has reached out to BCBS Nebraska for comments. None were received as of Tuesday, Jan. 26.
A GoFundMe campaign, the “Damon Hage Cancer Treatment Fund,” has raised $41,160 as of Tuesday. The fund has a goal of $100,000.
“It’s been kinda unbelievable,” Damon said. “I didn’t expect that it would generate this kind of attention. It’s great that it has.”
The nearly 400 donors to date have included Damon’s friends and family, as well as caring strangers.
“Our local community has been so great with food or asking questions about what we need,” Leslie said. “They’re super people. Damon’s friends, they’ve come and sat with him outside until it got cold. They could still see him and he could still be part of their group.”
Local acts of compassion have also included Damon’s landlord waiving his rent. The Hages continue to be impressed by their amazing neighbors, as well has the medical community.
“Mayo has stepped over backwards to try to get the treatment to save his life,” Brad said.
The Hages are encircled by red tape, but they’re refusing to be overwhelmed by it.
“Damon’s current health, how good he feels right now, is a testament to how his doctors know what they’re doing,” Brittany said. “We didn’t have any hope and now, we have some hope. We have this little shred of hope. We’re just not going to let what (the insurers) do dictate what happens to Damon.”
While he and his family are fighting to not be ignored, Damon still has ways of finding strength.
“The main thing is, some things are metaphysical and you can’t change them,” he said. “They are what they are. People who have what I have, you don’t know how long they’re going to live. What you’re supposed to do is try to achieve your happiness.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.