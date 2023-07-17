Golf event benefits Hankinson-Mantador Dollars for Scholars

Golfers took part Saturday in the 15th Annual Dale 'Spanky' Buckhouse Memorial Golf Tournament at the Dakota Winds Golf Course. All proceeds from the tournament go to Hankinson-Mantador Dollars for Scholars, benefiting students at Hankinson Public School.

Nearly 110 golfers, members of just over 25 teams, teed off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15 south of Hankinson, North Dakota.

The golfers took part in the 15th Annual Dale “Spanky” Buckhouse Memorial Golf Tournament at the Dakota Winds Golf Course. All proceeds from the tournament go to Hankinson-Mantador Dollars for Scholars, benefiting students at Hankinson Public School.

Golf event benefits Hankinson-Mantador Dollars for Scholars

And they're off. Nearly 110 golfers, members of just over 25 teams, teed off at 10:30 a.m.


Tags