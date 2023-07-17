Golf event benefits Hankinson-Mantador Dollars for Scholars

Golfers took part Saturday in the 15th Annual Dale 'Spanky' Buckhouse Memorial Golf Tournament at the Dakota Winds Golf Course. All proceeds from the tournament go to Hankinson-Mantador Dollars for Scholars, benefiting students at Hankinson Public School.
Nearly 110 golfers, members of just over 25 teams, teed off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15 south of Hankinson, North Dakota.
The golfers took part in the 15th Annual Dale “Spanky” Buckhouse Memorial Golf Tournament at the Dakota Winds Golf Course. All proceeds from the tournament go to Hankinson-Mantador Dollars for Scholars, benefiting students at Hankinson Public School.
“In the tournament’s 14 years so far, we’ve raised just about $125,000 for our endowment fund,” said Jeff Stein, who has been on the Dollars for Scholars board since its 1991 founding. “This past year, we’ve gone just over $250,000 in scholarships being awarded since 1991.”
Tournament organizers hoped to find out how many of this year’s golfers had previously received a Dollars for Scholars scholarship or equivalent. Organizers and supporters like Karly Steinwehr continue to be wowed by the tournament’s endurance.
“Each year, there’s been different pros,” Steinwehr said. “We’re able to retell our story to more people. The Dakota Winds and Dakota Magic employees look forward to this tournament.”
“This is their biggest tournament of the year,” Stein said. “We don’t bring a real serious golf crowd. They’re here for fun, they’re here for the family and they’re here for the support.”
The golf tournament committee includes six members. Three of them including Stein have been on the committee for all 15 years.
“Not everyone knew him by ‘Dale,’” Stein said about Buckhouse, who died in March 2009. “Spanky was a lovable guy. He was a butcher in Hankinson who liked to have a good time and liked to golf. It was a natural fit to have a golf tournament named after him.”
Steinwehr admits that she knows nothing about golf. Nevertheless, she eagerly got involved with the Buckhouse memorial tournament and has stayed involved.
“When they first started this, I said, ‘Absolutely, anything for the family.’ They’re just wonderful people,” Steinwehr said.
Dale “Spanky” Buckhouse was survived by wife Bev, a longtime teacher in Hankinson, and sons Mike and Marc. Stein recalled the genesis of the memorial tournament.
“We (Dollars for Scholars) were doing some fundraising at the time and looking for something that would be more successful,” he said. “We were interested in hosting a golf tournament. When Spanky passed away, his family was also talking about doing a golf tournament. We thought, ‘Hey, why don’t we work together on one?’”
The 15th Annual Dale “Spanky” Buckhouse Memorial Golf Tournament included 51 sponsors in fields including golf course holes, a meal, prizes including golf balls and the annual engraved wood-handled putter in Buckhouse’s honor.
“Our first few years, we were all learning things,” Steinwehr said. “Now, it’s like a well-oiled machine. The partnership with Dakota Winds is great. We’re also proud to have several scholarship recipients coming back to help at holes or sell tickets. They come back to give back.”