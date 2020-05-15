Editor’s Note: This is the second in a series of articles about Wahpeton’s city council races. Election Day is Tuesday, June 9.
Wahpeton’s 2nd Ward Councilman candidate said he has always served his community and country.
Jason Goltz is running in an uncontested race for a four-year term ending in 2024. His involvement has included 4-H, the U.S. Navy’s submarine fleet, volunteer firefighting, ambulance driving and the North Dakota Army National Guard, which he retired from.
“Being elected to the Wahpeton City Council is the next logical step for me to serve my community,” Goltz said.
Wahpeton voters will elect six out of eight total city council members. In a typical election year, four council positions are on the ballot.
“There are two uncontested ward races, two contested ward races and two candidates running for Wahpeton’s two open at-large council positions,” Daily News previously wrote.
Goltz is running to represent Wahpeton’s 2nd Ward. The ward is currently represented by Councilman Jeremy Remily, appointed in March 2020 for the final months of a term expiring this summer.
“Having a system of wards helps ensure diversity on the council because each ward can have specific issues,” Goltz said. “Although the council is making decisions for the city as a whole, it is important everyone has a voice and the wards are a good way to do that.”
Wahpeton’s city ballot will also include: races for the 1st Ward, where Abby Heitkamp is running in an uncontested race for a term ending in 2022; 3rd Ward, where Councilwoman at-large Tiana Bohn is running against former North Dakota state Rep. Bruce Eckre; 4th Ward for a term ending in 2022, where Bryan Wolfgram is running against David Woods II for a term ending in 2024; two at-large positions, with terms ending in 2024, which former 3rd Ward Councilman Brett Lambrecht and Renata Fobb are running for; two Wahpeton Park Board positions, which Tyler Gripentrog is the only filed candidate for (write-in candidates are permitted; the terms end in 2024); and whether or not city minutes should continue to be published in the official newspaper, the Daily News.
“I’m in an uncontested race. Having a system of wards only works when there is interest in serving and the voter has choice,” Goltz said.
Goltz hopes to educate more youth about government, which he said will facilitate more interest in local elections. He shared additional goals if elected.
“We have enjoyed making Wahpeton our home,” Goltz said. “We especially enjoy the parks and I have noticed quite a lot more use now that the weather has warmed and we are still under this pandemic cloud. More use of our parks will bring new challenges to provide much needed outdoor recreation.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wahpeton will not have any open polling locations on Election Day.
“Residents can mail their ballots to the Richland County Auditor’s Office, Richland County Courthouse, 418 Second Ave. N., Wahpeton, ND 58075,” Daily News previously reported. “Ballots can also be dropped off at the courthouse’s northwest corner.”
Ballots mailed to the auditor’s office must be postmarked by Monday, June 8. The courthouse dropbox will be available until 4 p.m. on Election Day. Residents who have not received a voting by mail application can call Richland County Auditor Leslie Hage at 701-642-7700.
Goltz’s education includes a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture from North Dakota State University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Mary.
“I also have a lifetime of experience in different leadership positions,” he said. “This gives me a good foundation of knowledge and experience to be part of the decision making process.”
Look to Daily News for continued coverage of North Dakota and Minnesota’s campaigns, candidates and items under consideration.
