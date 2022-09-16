Cruiser, a 2-year-old golden retriever, is the newest and perhaps most popular member of the Wahpeton Middle School faculty and staff.
Since Monday, Sept. 12, Cruiser has been serving the middle school as a full-time comfort dog. He was an instant hit among students, according to trainer Sara Fox, special education teacher Dana Kasowski and Principal Steve Hockert.
Kids who might not normally stop into my room have been coming in,” Kasowski said. “Sara’s had a little entourage of kids behind her as she comes in every morning.”
“He has his own fan club already,” Fox said.
Make no mistake, though. Cruiser is neither Wahpeton Middle School’s pet nor a mascot. He is a professionally, extensively-trained comfort dog whose service is possible through a Behavioral Health School Grant and commitment from all parties.
“It was my vision,” Hockert said. “I’ve always been a dog lover. I’ve had dogs and I’ve seen the benefits with my own kids. There was an opportunity to have them in our school and help comfort students that needed comfort.”
Cruiser’s arrival at Wahpeton Middle School came after months of preparation and support. With the approval of Wahpeton Public School’s then-superintendent, Rick Jacobson, Hockert contacted Fox, Interquest C.A.R.E.S., in November 2021. The second half of the Houston-based business’ name is an acronym, standing for “Comfort, Assist, Reassure, Encourage and Support.”
Training a comfort dog requires care, Fox said. The Frazee, Minnesota, woman and Cruiser completed “much more” than the minimum of 100 hours to have him prepared to work in a school environment.
“Each dog is trained specifically for the school and the type of needs that the school and its students have,” Fox said.
Cruiser has been a unifier for students, Kasowski, Hockert and Fox said. Kasowski has observed students who might not normally talk to one another sharing conversations alongside Cruiser. The dog’s presence is expected to inspire positive habits.
“We had three or four students ask in the hallway if they could pet him,” Kasowski said. “That is tricky. We’re not petting him in the hallway. What they can do is, they can come into my classroom. When Cruiser’s on the bed in my classroom, they can come and interest with him.”
Students have taken Kasowski up on that, coming into her classroom to read or do homework while next to Cruiser.
“They’re willing to do tasks that are difficult or hard for them while sitting next to Cruiser. It’s very clear that he’s working here and is a staff member of our school. When he wears his bandana, he’s on the job.”
Cruiser’s job responsibilities may include and are not limited to walking with students to class, letting them pet him for a few minutes, letting students do their work next to him and being around when the student is upset. Wahpeton Middle School, one of Wahpeton Public Schools’ four facilities, is the official owner of Cruiser, while Kasowski is his primary handler, taking care of him during non-school hours.
“Comfort is our main goal,” Hockert said. “This is a different way of providing students with the support they need, both academically and emotionally.”
Kasowski and Cruiser were preparing for a Friday, Sept. 16 test on good citizenship when Daily News visited Wahpeton Middle School. Following the test, Fox would then transition into an assistance role.
“I’m available as a resource for fine-tuning Cruiser’s skills. I’ll be around at least once a year to update their certification. We’re also available if the school would like him to learn a new task. He’s a young dog and he has a lot of ability to be providing many children with services for many years,” Fox said.
Hockert is proud that students who are reluctant to read are taking the opportunity to lay next to Cruiser while experiencing a book. Kasowski has seen an even more dramatic change.
“This morning, I had a student who has had attendance issues in the past say, ‘I don’t ever want to miss again, because I’d miss being with Cruiser. Unless I’m really sick, I’m not going to miss school ever again,’” she recalled. “For them to have that positive connection with school right away is wonderful. When he comes in and sees Cruiser’s face and his eyes light up, too, that’s pretty amazing to see.”
