Good golly, it’s a girl gibbon

‘We know how closely we’re related to the orangutan and the great ape, sharing 97% DNA,’ Diekman said. ‘The small apes, however, have family structures that are more closely related to humans’ than any other primate.’ Because she is nursing, Effy is the lead nurturer for the newborn, but that does not mean the baby won’t bond with Sprite and Poppy. ‘As the baby gets a little older, she’ll pass it along to the older child to babysit,’ Diekman said. ‘Poppy turns 3 in October and she will learn parenting from her mother. It’s just cool that way.’ Gibbons as a species remain endangered due to the loss of their non-zoo habitat.
The gibbon family and their nosy, slightly jealous neighbor Niko the spider monkey live near the ‘Lonnie Halverson Prairie Rose Carousel.’ The carousel opened on Nov. 12, 1992, at Chahinkapa Park after years of dedication from its ‘Four Horsemen’: Halverson, Dolores Berg and the late Jim Oliver and Roger Jensen. Many close family members of the four, plus more than 60 guests, joined Jensen, Diekman and operator Dick Olson for the surprise Saturday, Aug. 13 renaming event. The renovated carousel building includes a sign donated by Clint Gilbertson. ‘Everybody knows it’s as it should be, for Lonnie,’ Diekman said.
Effy, the mother in a family of gibbons at Chahinkapa Zoo, welcomed her second daughter early Monday, Aug. 15. The to-be-named baby girl joins Effy, dad Sprite and big sister Poppy, 2. ‘Mom and baby are doing well,’ Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said. ‘The baby holds on tight to mom.’ Effy is the daughter of Jonesy and Holly. Holly, Diekman said, was a great mother, like Effy has shown to be. The family history includes Jonesy being rescued from the rainforest in 1968, breeding nine offspring at the Bronx Zoo in New York City, and beginning in 1995, living with his family at Chahinkapa Zoo. Jonesy died in 2012 at age 43.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.