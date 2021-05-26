Googly eyes and goodbyes

Wahpeton Superintendent Rick Jacobson, asked to put a capper on the 2020-2021 school year, was succinct.
“We made it,” Jacobson said Wednesday, May 26.
Students from Zimmerman Elementary, Wahpeton Elementary School, Wahpeton Middle School and Wahpeton High School had their last classes before summer Wednesday. The day included enthusiasm, cheer and more than a little exhaustion.
“It’s been a group effort to get through the year and we’ve had lots of challenges,” Jacobson said. “But we’ve been able to do it. We’ve been able to remain in school the entire year.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted education worldwide since early 2020. Teachers, students and observers alike wondered whether the coronavirus would once again overshadow learning. Wahpeton could have faced a “more horrific” 2020-2021 education year, but didn’t, Jacobson said.
“We had to deal with some obstacles, but in the end, I think it was for the best. We didn’t have to go to total virtual learning. That was a big positive. We got to keep face-to-face learning. It was not easy, but we made it and we got through together,” he continued.
Parents, family members and even a dog or two gathered for Wahpeton Elementary School’s annual farewell parade. They cheered on as teachers and students walked down the building’s front hallway and left for summer vacation.
Over at Wahpeton High School, the mood was also lighthearted.
“How’s this? Neighbors in learning, but not rivals,” Dr. David Woods II said.
Woods, wearing a Valley City State University sweatshirt, smiled alongside outgoing senior Elly LaHaise. She wore a Mayville State University sweatshirt to show off her imminent membership as a “Comet.”
Keira Hansen, a senior, showed off a modified cutout of friend and classmate Samuel Coalwell. The cutout was made when Coalwell had to miss some days of school.
“Even when they’re out of school, they’re never really absent,” Administrative Assistant Lenore Stevens said.
The cardboard Coalwell sported tiny googly eyes.
“We found that Ms. Hudson (Patti Hudson, outgoing art teacher) had a box of unused googly eyes and it was like, ‘We’re not going to use them?’” Hansen said.
Wahpeton High School will hold its graduation ceremony at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 30. As of press time, there are no limitations on the event, which will be held in the high school gymnasium.
"We're happy to see the school year go by," Principal Ned Clooten said. "We're very proud of these kids and the resilience they've shown throughout the school year."
The class of 2021 includes Valedictorian Chloe Rubish and Salutatorian Braylyn St. Aubin.
“It will be good to have a normal graduation again,” Jacobson said. “We’ll see what the summer and next fall bring.”
Look to Daily News and News Monitor for continued coverage of graduation season.
