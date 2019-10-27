Move over, Great Pumpkin of Charlie Brown fame. Paul Kuzel can give you a run for your money.
Kuzel may be a farmer, but his true love — besides his wife Stephanie and sons Brady and Brock — is raising pumpkins. All sizes, shapes and colors of pumpkins line the Kuzel farmstead in rural Lidgerwood, North Dakota — thousands of pumpkins carefully tended by Kuzel and his family each summer.
All this painstaking care is performed so the Kuzels, along with their friends and relatives, can harvest the pumpkins and then create an eye-catching display alongside N.D. Highway 18.
Kuzel wants more pumpkins each year, which makes his son Brock cringe. Brock wasn’t sure how many pumpkins were in this year’s display. Hundreds? Thousands? Millions? That last one might be a stretch, but it felt like it with the amount of work that goes into raising so many pumpkins.
“Too many,” Brock said, with a good-natured grin. “My dad wanted more.”
This year the Kuzel display has a patriotic theme.
While the number of pumpkins varies each year, what hasn’t changed is the amount of time it takes to set up this fall display — an entire weekend to create a masterpiece with about 20 people to pick, cart, load, paint and create since the number of pumpkins is more than the Kuzels can handle alone in their 14th year of decorating beside the highway.
Halloween history:
Halloween is the spookiest night of the year. It’s also a boon to the retail industry. In the U.S., spending on costumes and candy may once again reach a record high this year, Business Insider reported.
Where did all these strange practices come from? Turns out, many of these customs date back centuries. The holiday has changed over time, transforming from an ancient tradition to the flashy fright-fest we know and love today.
Where does the word “Halloween” come from?
Scottish poet Robert Burns helped popularize the word “Halloween” with his 1785 poem of the same name, according to Brittanica.
So where does the name itself come from? It’s actually two words smushed together. “Hallow” — or holy person — refers to the saints celebrated on All Saints Day, which is Nov. 1. The “een” part of the word is a contraction of “eve” — or evening before. So basically, Halloween is just an old-fashioned way of saying the night before All Saints Day — also called Hallowmas or All Hallows Day.
This comes from the fact Nov. 1 is All Saints Day, a Christian feast dedicated to celebrating the faithful departed, including all the saints. In Christian tradition, people start celebrating major feasts the night before they take place — take Christmas Eve, for instance.
The day’s morbid traditions go back to ancient times
Historians linked Halloween to Samhain, the Celtic festival of the summer’s end celebrated in Ireland, Scotland and the Isle of Man.
According to Celtic mythology, the veil between the Otherworld and our world thins during Samhain, making it easier for spirits and the souls of the dead to return.
People would make offerings of food in order to get on the good side of these spirits and departed ancestors.
Pope Gregory IV switched it to the current date in 837, according to Brittanica. His reasons were unclear, although influence from Celtic factions of the church and the fact it makes sense to commemorate death during the fall are possibilities, Brittanica.
