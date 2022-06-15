Gov. Tim Walz declares June Great Outdoors Month in Minnesota

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has proclaimed June 2022 will be Great Outdoors Month in Minnesota. Hoping to celebrate the outdoor recreation systems in the state this proclamation is a commitment to conserving and protecting the natural resources for future generations to enjoy.
“Minnesota’s outdoor recreation system creates healthy and prosperous communities through connecting people with the outdoors and supporting a robust tourism economy,” Walz wrote. “Great Outdoors Month allows us to celebrate the partnership of government agencies, tribal nations, recreation and tourism industries, educators, volunteers, and others that make outdoor opportunities possible for everyone to enjoy.”
In response to this proclamation, Minnesota’s Department of Natural Resources will be opening new accessible features in some of its state parks and trails. They introduced new adaptive equipment in six state parks, including five all-terrain track chairs and an adaptive beach chair.
“Every year, we are making progress on increasing access to the outdoors,” said Ann Pierce, Parks and Trails director. “Increasing adaptive-supported recreation opportunities throughout the state helps ensure all Minnesotans can explore the great outdoors and enjoy the health and wellness benefits of time spent in nature.”
The DNR will also be opening four new recreation amenities throughout the month of June.
Tuesday, June 14, a new four mile segment of the Gitchi-Gami State Trail will connect to the Cut Face Creek Wayside to Grand Marais and the city of Grand Marais trail system. This trail will be fully-accessible and non-motorized. Shipwreck Creek Campground at Split Rock Lighthouse State Park opened with accessible drive-in sites and accessible amenities like bathrooms and showers. The camp has direct, paved access to the Gitchi-Gami State Trail meaning people with physical impairments will be able to access with ease.
Wednesday, June 15, the Sagamore Unit opened in the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area. This unit includes 15 miles of mountain biking trails including seven miles available to hand-bike and other assistive bike users. Another mile portion of the trail will be made into a walking trail.
The St. Croix State Park will be opening its new visitor center later this month, designed to be accessible to people with cognitive, physical, physical and hearing disabilities. The exhibit will include audio descriptions for ease of interaction from visitors.
According to the DNR these new opportunities were made possible with funding from the Parks and Trails Fund. This fund receives 14.25% of the three-eighths percent sales tax revenue that may only be spent to support trails and parks of statewide significance.
