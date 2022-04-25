Gov. Tim Walz delivers fourth State of the State in Minnesota Capitol

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called for one of only two divided legislatures to come together and compromise on what the state should do with its historic budget surplus. In his final State of the State speech of his first term, Walz returned to the Capitol to give his speech in-person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The DFL governor maintained a tone of hopefulness throughout the nearly one-hour address as he proposed several ideas for the nearly $9.3 billion surplus. These were framed to assist all Minnesotans, especially those adversely affected by COVID-19.
The first thing Walz addressed was taxation. “We should take some of this money and put it back into the pockets of working Minnesotans,” he said.
His supplemental budget suggests this tax relief will come in the form of one-time checks sent to all households in the state. However, this isn’t reflected in the tax bills presented in the House and Senate, so he focused his speech on tax cuts.
“We can cut taxes for the middle class without cutting taxes for massive corporations and the wealthiest people in Minnesota,” Walz said. “Cutting taxes for the wealthiest amongst us will not guarantee opportunities in Minnesota for the wider variety of folks, and it certainly won’t grow our economy from the middle out.”
He proposed a compromise in negotiations to refill the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund and to pay frontline workers bonuses with ‘hero’ checks. The governor claimed the unemployment insurance trust fund was one of the best anti-poverty programs in the state.
“It kept the rent paid. It kept food on the table,” he said. “We have a responsibility and the capacity to replenish the unemployment insurance trust fund both for those small businesses and for those workers who made it into the future.”
The governor acknowledged the progress in the legislature currently surrounding this issue, but, he said if they took action under his proposal, it would leave about $6 billion to work with.
Another highly important issue on his agenda was public safety. Walz pushed the legislature to not just envision this issue, but to provide concrete solutions with measurable outcomes.
“Our top priority is always the health and safety of Minnesotans,” he said. “I’m proposing a $300 million investment in these communities. For some, that will mean being able to hire the law enforcement professionals that they need. In other communities, it’s going to be able to modernize their 911 system.”
The governor did recognize that addressing crime meant addressing the causes for that crime. This includes economic inequality, housing instability, gun violence and personal issues like mental health and addiction.
With Republicans in the Senate pushing for permanent income tax cuts and Democrats in the House pushing for tax credits and increased spending; Minnesota lawmakers haven’t accomplished much prior to the May 23 deadline to adjourn.
Walz spoke on many issues regarding the future of Minnesota and ways to allocate funds and address these issues. These topics include child care, education, mental health, paid family leave and health care.
“Again, we’re not going to agree on everything, but I do think at the core of this we are getting close on this,” he said. “I believe with all my heart everyone in this building loves this state with the same passion as any of the rest of us, and I also believe that everybody in this building wants what’s best for our children.”
With elections coming up this year, Walz will face stiff competition to retain his seat as governor. According to Star Tribune reporting, he will face over a half-dozen Republicans aiming to unseat him, arguing he abused his power during the COVID-19 pandemic.
That being said, the governor ended his speech on how the state can move forward, tackling the issues that impact all Minnesotans, rather than just one side or the other. He maintains his hopeful tone, and pushes for Minnesota to become a leader and example for the nation on how to work through differences at a bipartisan level.
“If we try and do the work we know we were sent here to do, I don’t believe there’s anything we can’t conquer,” he said.
