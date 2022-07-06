All U.S. and Minnesota flags are to be flown at half-mast until Saturday, July 9, in remembrance for those affected by a mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, July 4.
All state and federal buildings in Minnesota are to recognize this proclamation by Gov. Tim Walz.
“Gun violence has no place in our society – whether it’s Illinois or Minneapolis,” Walz said. “Our hearts are heavy. We will continue to push for change until everyone is safe at school, in a parade, at the mall, or in the grocery store. Our hearts are heavy. Minnesota stands with the victims and their families and against these senseless acts of violence.”
The mass shooting which took place during a Fourth of July Parade, took the lives of seven individuals and injured two dozen more. The suspect, Robert E. Crimo III, 21, is in custody and has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. If convicted the suspect could face a life sentence.
Seven people were also injured in a shooting in Minneapolis at Boom Island Park and more than a dozen mass shootings occurred over the July 4 weekend, reported Axios.
“We cannot and will not accept this, and we will not stop fighting for progress,” Lt Gov. Peggy Flanagan said. “What should have been a fun day spent with family and community became a day of immense mourning. My heart goes out to all those who lost a loved one yesterday.”
Individuals, businesses and other organizations are encouraged to lower their flags as well, however are not required to do so.
