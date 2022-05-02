Gov. Tim Walz signed Unemployment Insurance, Frontline Worker bill into law

Gov. Walz signed the bill into law less than a week after his State of the State address in the Minnesota Capitol. 

 Courtesy Department of Employment and Economic Development

On Friday, April 29, 2022, Gov. Tim Walz signed the Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Frontline Worker bill into law.

This will replenish the UI Trust Fund at $2.73 billion to ensure that funds are available to workers, and to prevent further harm on businesses from the effects of the pandemic. About 130,000 businesses will receive tax relief with the passing of this bill.

The total amount of relief coming to businesses in the first quarter of 2022 will be around $200 million according to the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

This law will also provide $500 million for Frontline Worker Pay. This provides bonus pay to those frontline workers who have had to sacrifice to keep Minnesotan businesses running through the pandemic.

Eligible workers include those from the health care, child care, school, food service, public transit, long-term care, building service, emergency response, retail and manufacturing sectors.

Currently, the UI Trust Fund owes $1.4 billion to the U.S. Treasury Department; so this payment of $2.73 billion will help pay off that amount and bring its balance into the positive.

In the following weeks the UI program will recalculate employer taxes due and provide information on tax account credits.

For more information, Minnesota employers can visit https://mn.gov/uimn/employers/employer-account/news-updates/tax-changes-affect-you.jsp.



