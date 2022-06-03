Gov. Tim Walz signs omnibus mental health bill

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed the omnibus mental health bill into law Thursday, June 2. This would provide much needed assistance to the state’s mental health system.
This bill invests $60 million to increase hospital bed capacity, attract new mental health care professionals and expand the use of mobile crisis units. It also includes a $30 million portion to create an improved system to serve those involved in the criminal justice system who are not found competent to stand trial.
This bill allocates $9.6 million for these mobile crisis units. According to the Council of State Governments Justice Center, mobile crisis units are typically groups of health professionals who are trained to provide a range of services as nurses, psychiatrists and social workers. They look different in every jurisdiction but are generally managed by community mental health organizations or other government agencies to support law enforcement agencies without relying on traditional criminal justice methods such as arrests or citations.
“Everyone deserves access to the mental health care that fits their needs, when they need it,” Gov. Walz said. “This omnibus bill is a bipartisan investment in the infrastructure of mental health services across the state so we can better reach young people and adults who may be experiencing crisis, as well as support the mental health providers working hard to address these needs. While this bill is a good step, there is more work to be done to ensure children and adults have access to the mental health services they need.”
Chapter 99, HF2725 includes a few different funding methods to address state mental health issues. Almost $13 million will be used to support youth experiencing mental health crises, as well as establishing a first episode psychosis grant program and to set parameters for children’s residential facilities to provide crisis stabilization for up to 30 days. Nearly $11 will be used over three years in adult mental health initiative services.
The government is looking to attract more workers to the mental health field to address capacity concerns. This bill allocates $4.1 million to grants and loan forgiveness opportunities to mental health professionals and providers.
Wilkin County Family Services deals with adult and youth mental health services in the county and their number is 218-643-7161. If you are experiencing mental health emergencies the hotline is 1-800-450-7223.
