Gov. Walz aims to prevent fraud, protect MN taxpayer dollars

Planned oversight improvements are meant to make federal grant programs harder to defraud. 

Months after the Feeding Our Future scandal hit the media, where the nonprofit is accused of defrauding the state to the tune of $250 million, Gov. Tim Walz has released a plan that aims to prevent fraud related to federal funds. To improve oversight of taxpayer dollars, Walz recommends the hiring of an inspector general in the state’s Department of Education.

“Creating an Inspector General position within the Minnesota Department of Education is a critical step to ensuring proper oversight of federal funds,” Walz said. “I look forward to working with the state legislature and the federal government to ensure Minnesota’s state agencies have the guidance and resources they need to prevent fraud.”



