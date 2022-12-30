Gov. Walz aims to prevent fraud, protect MN taxpayer dollars

Months after the Feeding Our Future scandal hit the media, where the nonprofit is accused of defrauding the state to the tune of $250 million, Gov. Tim Walz has released a plan that aims to prevent fraud related to federal funds. To improve oversight of taxpayer dollars, Walz recommends the hiring of an inspector general in the state’s Department of Education.
“Creating an Inspector General position within the Minnesota Department of Education is a critical step to ensuring proper oversight of federal funds,” Walz said. “I look forward to working with the state legislature and the federal government to ensure Minnesota’s state agencies have the guidance and resources they need to prevent fraud.”
Walz has cited recent fraud in the state and across the nation as the reason for these protections. A state-run review of federal loan programs showed that most work as intended, yet methods to improve were still identified.
According to the governor’s office, the plan includes a four-pronged, head-on attempt to enhance enterprise-wide grant oversight and enforcement. This will include the expanding and strengthening of enterprise grant management, enhancing resources for internal control and oversight, targeting additional resources at key agencies and seeking federal changes.
“I am committed to rooting out and stopping fraud,” Walz said. “We need to protect taxpayer dollars. This plan will help ensure that state government works as efficiently and effectively as possible to improve the lives of Minnesotans, while creating new tools to catch fraudsters and hold them accountable.”
This plan will also essentially return the regulations on federal grant oversight to pre-pandemic levels, the governor’s office stated, indicating that regulations were weakened in the midst of COVID-19.
“The Governor’s initiative is a big step forward to making grants oversight better,” MMB Commissioner Jim Schowalter said. “With these proposals, we’ll have a simpler, less piecemeal approach to making grants and monitoring how the money is used.”
However, while the current administration can enact some of this plan on their own, some changes will need to be made through new legislation. The DFL holds power over the house, senate and governor’s office, so statewide legislation based upon Walz’ plans may be more likely. As we move into 2023, the U.S. House of Representatives will lose their Democratic majority, meaning a split U.S. government will require more bipartisan support.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.