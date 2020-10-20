Gov. Walz authorizes emergency assistance for Wilkin County

Emergency assistance will be given to Wilkin County following harmful summer storms. 

 State of Minnesota

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz authorized emergency assistance Tuesday, Oct. 20 for Wilkin County in the wake of severe weather the area experienced in the summer of 2020.

In early July, the county faced heavy rainfall and high winds, which caused significant damage to electrical transmission lines. The lines are owned by Traverse Electric Cooperative, which serves the southern half of the county.

“Our local governments are important partners in everything we do, and it’s our duty to help out our neighbors when the unexpected happens,” Walz said. “That’s why we’re authorizing state disaster assistance in Wilkin County to aid in their recovery from these storms.”

Walz directed the Department of Public Safety division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to work with the county and provide assistance. The state will cover 75 percent of the damage costs, and the county will remain responsible for the remaining 25 percent.

Tags

Load comments