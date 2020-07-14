Following the advice of public health experts, Gov. Tim Walz Monday signed Executive Order 20-78, extending the COVID-19 peacetime emergency that gives the state flexibility in responding to rapidly-evolving issues stemming from COVID-19. Including Minnesota, 49 out of 50 states remain in a COVID-19 state of emergency.
“COVID-19 continues to present an unprecedented and rapidly evolving challenge to our state,” said Governor Walz. “The peacetime emergency has provided us tools to save lives and mitigate the devastating impacts of this pandemic. As cases skyrocket in other states, we can’t let our guard down now.”
“The emergency is not over,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. “Minnesotans are relying on us to respond in real time to a virus that we are still learning more about. We cannot end necessary protections that are saving lives and keeping people safe.”
Minnesotans’ health and safety are the Governor’s first priority. Since the Governor declared a peacetime emergency, Minnesota has taken strong steps to respond to and provide relief for COVID-19 by enhancing protections for veterans in our veterans homes, activating the National Guard to assist in relief efforts, partnering with Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota to launch a statewide testing strategy to test all symptomatic people, and providing economic relief and stability to those impacted by the pandemic.
Coordinated Emergency Response
During the peacetime emergency, the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) remains fully activated and staffed either physically or virtually by all state agencies and several volunteer organizations to keep Minnesotans safe and coordinate efforts to provide essential services and information during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• The SEOC received more than $1.7 million in supplemental emergency funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The SEOC is redistributing the funding to local emergency managers for their COVID-19 response expenses.
• Logistics staff in the SEOC are working with FEMA to prepare for the movement of supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile.
• The SEOC continues to support Minnesota National Guard efforts to conduct testing at long-term care facilities in the state.
• SEOC staff are working with the State Healthcare Coordination Center to monitor critical care capacities at hospitals across Minnesota.
Testing
The peacetime emergency allowed the State to broker a breakthrough testing deal. In April, Gov. Walz, representatives of the state’s health care delivery systems, the Mayo Clinic, and the University of Minnesota launched a statewide testing strategy to test all symptomatic people, isolate confirmed cases, and expand public health surveillance tools. Since then we have built capacity and increased testing and tracing to help improve control of this pandemic and support the safe re-opening of society.
The partnership significantly improved control of COVID-19 in Minnesota through increased public health surveillance and research. The Minnesota Department of Health and its public health partners simultaneously expanded contact tracing efforts for better control of the infection. Additionally, the partnership has helped identify and respond to emerging “hotspots” of infection. We have:
• Established free testing at six National Guard Armory locations across Minnesota throughout the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
• Reached the milestone of developing a daily capacity of 20,000 COVID-19 molecular tests by July.
• Completed over 700,000 tests to date. As part of the state’s testing command center, the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota are now able to provide additional testing capacity to more than 265 health care organizations across the state.
• Made testing capacity available through the state initiative’s testing command center, which connects the provider with COVID-10 diagnostic testing through Mayo Clinic Laboratories or U of M labs. This supported health care providers when they needed more testing capacity than they had available at their local laboratories, or when an outbreak emerged.
• Deployed this resource for numerous pop-up testing events, including Duluth, Moorhead, St. James, and Faribault, Mower County, and in Minneapolis and Saint Paul following protests and large gatherings in the wake of George Floyd’s death.
