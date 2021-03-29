Gov. Walz gives State of the State address

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz gave his State of the State address Sunday, March 28 from his former social studies classroom at Mankato West High School in Mankato, Minnesota. Walz, who used to teach at the school alongside his wife, Gwen, said being able to deliver his address from his old classroom signifies the progress the state has made in ending the pandemic.
Walz detailed Minnesota’s past year battling COVID-19. At his last State of the State address in April 2020, Minnesota had not yet endured unprecedented changes to its economy and long-held systems.
“It was a time of deep uncertainty as our state stared down a long, dark winter. COVID-19 brought society to a halt, shuttering businesses, closing schools and disrupting our everyday lives,” Walz said.
Since his previous address, the state has reckoned with the death of George Floyd, which spurred global protests. Half a million Minnesotans have contracted the coronavirus and nearly 7,000 have died to date.
“Minnesota mourns with you,” Walz said, speaking to those who have lost a loved one to the virus.
But also since his last address, over 1.6 million people have received at least one vaccine dose, nearly 1 million people have completed the series and 80.8 percent of people aged 65 and older have been vaccinated.
Beginning Tuesday, March 30, all Minnesotans will be eligible to receive the vaccine.
“Brighter days are here and even more are coming,” he said. “We are winning the fight against COVID-19. … Normalcy is on the horizon and Minnesotans are eager to embrace the simple pleasures of life.”
Walz said despite the progress, Minnesotans must remain vigilant because the virus is still a threat, especially as new variants arise in the U.S. Social distancing, wearing face coverings, getting tested and getting the vaccine will all work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, he said.
The response to the pandemic from essential workers was and is commendable, Walz said. Everyone from health care workers to educators to sanitation workers kept the state moving over the past year.
Walz also celebrated businesses that stepped in to help where they could, like hockey equipment companies making face shields for hospital workers and distilleries shifting gears to produce hand sanitizer. Minnesotans also sewed and donated more than 130,000 masks toward the beginning of the pandemic, he said.
“You took action, large and small, to support your neighbors,” Walz said. “... You sacrificed, you endured and you saved lives. These selfless acts embody Minnesota’s dedication to community, and you proved once again, there’s nothing our state can’t do when we come together.”
Walz took a moment to thank and honor the state’s senior citizens and their caregivers, who were hit hardest by the effects of COVID-19. On top of the severity of the virus, the isolation proved difficult for seniors and their families to overcome.
Every Minnesotan’s sacrifices have been met with around the clock work to manufacture necessary supplies, rebuild the state’s economy and test and vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible. Last week, Minnesota was named first in the nation for the speed of its vaccine rollout, Walz said.
Other successes of the past year are Minnesota’s ranking as the best state in the U.S. for protecting children from hunger, learning loss and financial stress during the pandemic and the best state for women during COVID-19.
“Minnesota was one of the safest states in the nation when comparing cases, hospitalizations and deaths,” Walz said. “And now our economy is bouncing back faster than we ever could have imagined.”
Walz closed his address by talking about a Martin Luther King Jr. speech given at Mankato West High School 60 years ago. In his speech, King had said no area of the country has clean hands when it comes to racism. The same truth still applies today, Walz said. Floyd’s death received global attention and fury.
“While our state ranks as one of the best in the country for a white child to grow up, it often ranks as one of the worst for a child of color,” Walz said. “As many Minnesotans welcome getting back to normal, we must acknowledge this, and recognize that for too many, getting back to normal isn’t good enough.”
Walz urged Minnesotans planning to protest at Derek Chauvin’s trial for the murder of Floyd — which began Monday, March 29 — to remain peaceful. Nonviolence is the only way to move hearts and make change, Walz said.
Another way to remain accountable is through policy change, plenty of which Walz said he signed over the last year. Walz supported a law banning the use of neck restraints during arrests and imposes a duty to intercede on officers who colleagues see using excessive force, he said.
“It was an important first step, but it was only a first step. More must be done,” Walz said.
The governor segued into the wealth inequalities in the state and how his budget proposal addresses these disparities. Walz said his budget would give a tax break to 300,000 families, make nearly all COVID-19 relief money tax exempt for small businesses, invest $50 million into a small business forgivable loan program and pay nearly 32,000 struggling families directly.
“We’ve shown that a team, weary from loss with the odds stacked against us, can come together, dig deep and persevere,” Walz said. “This is the spirit that will bring a new day. This is the spirit that will usher in equality and dignity. … The state of our state is strong, Minnesota.”
