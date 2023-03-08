Amidst a wave of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation throughout the nation, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order on Wednesday, March 8, that would protect the rights of Minnesotans to seek gender affirming health care.
While bills that would bar transgender individuals from seeking this care have not been introduced in the state yet, five pieces of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation have been introduced, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. Nearly 50 pieces of similar legislation have been introduced in surrounding states including North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa.
Executive order 23-03 states all state agencies must pursue opportunities to protect those seeking this care, to the fullest extent of their authority. The order would also prevent state agencies from assisting another state that seeks to penalize citizens for gender affirming care.
This solidifies the state’s efforts to remain cognizant of all its citizens, regardless of gender identity or expression and will remain in effect until it is either rescinded or expires in accordance with state statutes.
The only other executive orders Walz has signed in 2023 relate to severe winter weather conditions, both in February.
In the past week Minnesota Walz has also signed a few hotly contested bills into law that received minimal, if any, support from Republicans.
This week, Walz signed a bill on March 7, that would allow undocumented immigrants in Minnesota to obtain a driver’s license. HF 4 directs the state Department of Motor Vehicles to no longer require proof of citizenship or lawful presence in the U.S. to obtain a driver’s license.
The bill passed through the Senate on Feb. 21, in a 34-31 vote; this time, no Republicans crossed the aisle to vote in the affirmative.
“Ensuring drivers in our state are licensed and carry insurance makes the roads safer for all Minnesotans,” Walz said. “As a longtime supporter of this bill, I am proud to finally sign it into law, making our roads safer and moving us toward our goal of making Minnesota the best state to raise a family for everyone.”
Opponents of the bill worried about the implications this would have on voter registration, however, supporters mainly focused on the increased safety on Minnesota roads.
On March 3, Walz expanded voting rights to previously convicted felons who have finished their sentence. The governor’s office estimates this will impact more than 55,000 Minnesotans.
“Minnesotans who have completed time for their offenses and are living, working, and raising families in their communities deserve the right to vote. As a state that consistently ranks among the top three in voter turnout, Minnesota will continue to lead in the fight to protect and expand the right to vote,” Walz said. “I am grateful to the community members, organizers, and legislators who are committed to strengthening the freedom to vote and ensuring every Minnesotan has a voice in our democracy.”
The bill, HF 28, passed through the state Senate on Feb. 21, in a 35-30 vote, seeing a lone Republican vote in the affirmative. The bill was then repassed through the state House of Representatives with the senate’s amendments included on March 2.
I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas.