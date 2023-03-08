Amidst a wave of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation throughout the nation, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order on Wednesday, March 8, that would protect the rights of Minnesotans to seek gender affirming health care.

While bills that would bar transgender individuals from seeking this care have not been introduced in the state yet, five pieces of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation have been introduced, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. Nearly 50 pieces of similar legislation have been introduced in surrounding states including North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa.



Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 