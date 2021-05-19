Gov. Walz reaches budget target agreement with legislature

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced he reached a bipartisan budget agreement with the state legislature Monday, May 17. The global budget targets will focus on supporting working families, schools and small businesses, according to a Monday release.
“This bipartisan budget confronts the challenges we face today while investing in the future to help Minnesotans emerge from this crisis stronger than before,” Walz stated. “Not every Minnesotan was hit by COVID-19 equally – many families and small businesses have struggled tremendously over the past year. That is why it’s so important that we make it easier for families to get by, ensure our students catch up on learning loss, and provide support to our small businesses.”
Under the budget, the COVID Flexible Fund would allocate $75 million to summer learning, $7 million to the state government for operating deficiency and remote work and $12 million to the Minnesota Zoo. The budget also includes $70 million for broadband.
The housing target includes $100 million in debt service for housing infrastructure bonds, however, if Congress passes a federal infrastructure bill that includes funding for the same purpose, the bonds will not be sold, according to the global budget targets agreement document.
Walz and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R) and House Speaker Melissa Hortman (DFL) agreed to increase the budget reserve by nearly $1 million, a change that will be reflected in the taxes omnibus bill.
“I’m proud that the agreement we reached makes historic investments in education while providing tax cuts for Minnesotans across the state,” Walz stated. “This demonstrates that, despite a divided legislature, Minnesotans are united by our shared values: We look out for our neighbors, we want everyone to have an opportunity to succeed, and we all do better when we all do better.”
None of the budget targets will increase taxes for Minnesotans, something Gazelka said he was working toward with Walz and Hortman. Gazelka also stated he is committed to not passing anything that is anti-police and called on Walz and the House to agree to the plan to end the eviction moratorium.
“In January, we set out our Minnesota Priorities: Balance the budget without raising taxes, recover from COVID, and support Minnesota families,” Gazelka stated. “Today, we have budget targets that don’t raise any taxes. In fact, we have full PPP and full Unemployment Insurance conformity for tax relief for employers and employers. We have agreed to put most of the federal funds under the control of the legislature to help recover from COVID. And finally, we have broadband, transportation, education and healthcare funding to support Minnesota families across the state at school, work and recreation.”
Hortman shared similar goals for the budget, including protecting students, families, workers and small businesses.
“After a year of unprecedented challenges, we have the resources to help the Minnesotans who have sacrificed the most while investing in a Minnesota that works better for everyone,” Hortman stated. “This budget makes significant investments in E-12 education to help our students recover from a difficult year and works to close our opportunity gaps.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.