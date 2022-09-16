Minnesota’s strong history of climate action has seen the state as a national leader, but it has not been able to reach its own Greenhouse Gas Emission reduction goals. Following bipartisan action in 2007 to pass the Next Generation Energy Act, the state’s goal to lower GHG emissions by 15% by 2015 was not met and is not expected to meet the 2025 and 2050 goals either.

With just an 8% reduction in GHG emissions from 2005, the state’s newest plan released Friday, intends to change course and help Minnesota lead the nation on climate action again.



