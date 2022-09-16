Minnesota’s strong history of climate action has seen the state as a national leader, but it has not been able to reach its own Greenhouse Gas Emission reduction goals. Following bipartisan action in 2007 to pass the Next Generation Energy Act, the state’s goal to lower GHG emissions by 15% by 2015 was not met and is not expected to meet the 2025 and 2050 goals either.
With just an 8% reduction in GHG emissions from 2005, the state’s newest plan released Friday, intends to change course and help Minnesota lead the nation on climate action again.
“To maintain the things we love about Minnesota – our pristine lakes, incredible wilderness areas and state parks and outdoor economy – we need to act in a collaborative, bipartisan, and forward-looking way,” Gov. Tim Walz said. “That’s what this plan aims to do. With input from thousands of Minnesotans, this plan will mitigate the economic, health, and environmental impacts of climate change to make Minnesota a great place to live for generations to come.”
The 69-page Climate Action Framework Walz released Friday, organizes itself around six main goals including clean transportation, climate-smart natural and working lands, resilient communities, clean energy and efficient buildings, healthy lives and communities and a clean economy.
This goal departs from the 30% emission reduction by 2025 into the goal of 50% emission reduction by 2030. This would put the state’s goals in line with the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s ambitious goals to cut 50% by 2030, leading to net-zero in 2050.
Some measures in the plan will need legislative action to be completed and with a split government, DFL-controlled House and Republican-controlled Senate, it’s unknown if they will have the bipartisan support to pass. It’s also unknown if the plan will be followed exactly as Walz vies for re-election against Republican candidate Scott Jensen who has not released any statements on climate change, Star Tribune reported.
“The effects of climate change are seen in all communities across Minnesota and are felt acutely by family farmers as they make a living on a landscape facing increased extreme weather events,” Vice President of the Minnesota Farmers Union Anne Schwagerl said. “In the fall of 2021, the members of Minnesota Farmers Union passed a special order of business on climate resilience. We are pleased to see that the Walz administration heard the farmers’ perspective when drafting the Climate Action Framework by incentivizing climate-smart soil health practices, promoting a strong and resilient local food system, and protecting the state’s water quality. We look forward to working with the administration on implementing the goals.”
This plan also takes the disproportionate effect climate change has on marginalized communities and states that its goal is equitable.
The in-depth plan lists how progress will be measured for every goal.
Clean transportation
Reduce GHG emissions from the transportation sector by 80% by 2040, decrease vehicle miles traveled 20% per capita by 2050 and have 20% electric vehicles on Minnesota roads by 2030.
Climate-smart natural and working lands
Increase sequestered and stored carbon by 25% annually by 2035, reduce GHG emissions by 25% in the working lands sector by 2035 and identify actions to increase adaptation in all state-funded or sponsored land, water and species management plans.
Resilient communities
All Minnesotans will live in communities with plans that identify climate risks by 2030, fully fund at least 25 adaptation projects by 2026 and achieve 30% tree canopy cover by 2030 and 40% by 2050.
Clean energy and efficient buildings
All electricity will be carbon-free by 2040, weatherise 25% of dwellings, reduce GHG emissions by 20%, reduce energy usage, reduce the energy burden and reduce statewide energy usage all by 2030.
Healthy lives and communities
Ensure 40% of benefits for climate investments are in disadvantaged communities by 2025, reduce the age-adjusted rate of heat-related emergency room visits to 10 per 10,000 by 2030 and increase diversity of state agencies’ leadership.
Clean economy
Create a clean economy workforce in 2023, increase the number of apprentices in construction trades, increase jobs in all sectors of the clean economy and increase the number of clean technology businesses.
