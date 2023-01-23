Gov. Tim Walz has announced the third part of his proposed One Minnesota Budget on Monday, Jan. 23. The proposal would see a $300 million investment in public safety and $1.5 billion would go towards the housing budget in an effort to end veterans’ homelessness and increase affordable housing access statewide.
“As Governor, protecting Minnesotans’ health and safety is foundational to everything we do. Minnesotans deserve to feel safe in their homes and have access to the support, care, and services they need to lead happy and healthy lives,” Walz said.“With increased access to affordable health care, investments in local law enforcement across the state, common sense gun safety laws, and strong investments in affordable, stable housing – the One Minnesota Budget addresses the needs of Minnesotans wherever they are and keeps neighborhoods across the state safer and healthier.”
In an effort to address health care access, Walz proposes investing $17 million over two years to expand health insurance options. A primary care study was also proposed, so a structure for payments and reimbursements that works for all Minnesotans can be found.
Preventative treatments would be provided at no cost, however, an exact definition of what’s considered preventative treatment wasn’t in the plan.
Mental health would also be a target with the Governor hoping to bolster the mobile crisis services and increase the rate for adult day treatment for group therapeutic services by 50%. This additional funding is anticipated to assist more people exit institutional settings.
The budget proposes $22 million for substance use and addiction to expand access to non-narcotic pain management, enhance prevention and support services and will improve identification of substances involved in overdoses. This will also include an improvement to sober housing that would require certification prior to receiving state funding.
Like the first two parts of the governor’s budget, equity continues to be a major consideration. This specifically would improve health services for many marginalized communities throughout the state.
The crux of the proposal includes historic funding for housing, and specifically, affordable housing. By investing $100 million in community stabilization and $128 million for down payment assistance and closing cost loans, the plan would hopefully increase homeownership in the state.
Walz hopes to make Minnesota the fourth state in the nation to eradicate veteran homelessness. This will connect at-risk veterans to life-stabilizing Social Security Disability benefits and access to rental units so they can stay stably housed.
To keep communities across the state safe, Walz proposed $300 million in public safety aid that will be distributed to cities based on population. Other aspects include reducing gun violence and use of force cases, funding and training for adequate fire services and enhancing transparency in law enforcement by making key technology available through grants.
“We know that all Minnesotans want – and deserve – to feel safe and valued in their communities. After traveling across the state to hear what public safety looks like to Minnesotans, we also know that public safety solutions look different for every person, family, and community,” Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan said. “The One Minnesota Budget works across lines of difference to meet a broad spectrum of needs – from expanding affordable housing and preventing homelessness in the first place, to expanding health care coverage for Minnesotans, and addressing the complex health and safety needs of Minnesotans living on the margins. Let’s get this done for Minnesotans.”
The final part of the One Minnesota Budget will be announced later this week, which addresses tax cuts and state infrastructure. The governor’s entire two-year budget will be released publicly on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
