Gov. Tim Walz has announced the third part of his proposed One Minnesota Budget on Monday, Jan. 23. The proposal would see a $300 million investment in public safety and $1.5 billion would go towards the housing budget in an effort to end veterans’ homelessness and increase affordable housing access statewide.

“As Governor, protecting Minnesotans’ health and safety is foundational to everything we do. Minnesotans deserve to feel safe in their homes and have access to the support, care, and services they need to lead happy and healthy lives,” Walz said.“With increased access to affordable health care, investments in local law enforcement across the state, common sense gun safety laws, and strong investments in affordable, stable housing – the One Minnesota Budget addresses the needs of Minnesotans wherever they are and keeps neighborhoods across the state safer and healthier.”



