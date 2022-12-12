Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (DFL) has made a trip to Kuwait alongside high-ranking military officials to visit troops who will be serving abroad this holiday season. Visiting members of the Minnesota National Guard’s 347th Regional Support Group, the second-term governor and military veteran showed his immense support to those serving the U.S.
“It was my honor to spend time with the service members serving our country in Kuwait,” Walz said. “While many Minnesotans will gather with family and friends this holiday season, there are many others who have chosen to sacrifice time with their loved ones to protect us. As a 24-year veteran of the National Guard, I know what it’s like to be away from home and family. Thank you to the brave men and women at home and abroad who fight to defend our safety and freedom every day.”
He was joined by Minnesota National Guard’s Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke and the Guard’s Senior Enlisted Advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen Whitehead.
“I am thankful to have had an opportunity to visit our Minnesota National Guard citizen-Soldiers from the 347th Regional Support Group and the 147th Human Resources Company who are currently serving in the Middle East,” Manke said. “I am happy to report their performance should make all Minnesotans proud. Additionally, I would like to thank their families and employers for their sacrifices and continued support they provide their service members. I ask Minnesotans to keep them in their thoughts during this holiday season.”
