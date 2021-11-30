BISMARCK, N.D. — Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum encourage the public to join them for holiday readings, music and carols at the 40th annual North Dakota State Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, in Memorial Hall at the Capitol. The theme of this year’s Christmas tree is “Share Your Story,” inspired by the first lady’s platform of encouraging people to share their experiences of how addiction and recovery has impacted their lives, but also broadly applies to the notion that every person has a story worth sharing.
This year’s ceremony will include traditional songs and a reading from the holiday season. Free holiday cookies, hot chocolate and apple cider will be available to all attendees. All are welcome to attend and view the submitted handmade ornaments featured on the State Christmas Tree.
Following the tradition established during the past three ceremonies, the tree will be ceremoniously lit by an individual or individuals impacted by addiction or recovery to signify hope, opportunity and renewal during the holiday season. Attendees of the event may park in the visitors lot south of the Capitol and enter the building through the south entrance.
The ceremony also will be livestreamed on the Facebook pages of the governor and first lady.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.