Pomp and circumstance returned in full force Friday, May 13 to North Dakota State College of Science.

The college held a 3 p.m. commencement ceremony in the Ed Werre Arena, located in the Clair T. Blikre Activities Center on the Wahpeton campus. Approximately 650 students from the Wahpeton campus, NDSCS’s location in Fargo and online education were scheduled to graduate, the college reported.

Numerous officials and guests were scheduled to take part in commencement. They include:

• Faculty Senate President Craig Zimprich, who served as stage marshal

• Vice President for Instructional Affairs, Dr. Lisa Karch, who presided as master of ceremonies

• NDSCS Interim President Harvey Link, who gave remarks and recognitions before presenting degrees, diplomas and certificates

Jeffry Volk, North Dakota State Board of Higher Education, was announced by NDSCS as one of three individuals providing remarks. He was joined by NDSCS Vice President for Student Affairs and Strategy Jane Vangsness Frisch, Ph.D., and Student Senate President Kyra Bellew.

“The NDSCS Wildcat Singers will also perform musical selections,” the college announced.

Friday’s event included a full arena, a contrast to the lesser-attended commencement ceremonies amid the start and advancement of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 ceremonies were held outside of Ed Werre Arena, on Frank Vertin Field at the Earl “Skip” Bute Alumni Stadium in Wahpeton.

Nevertheless, NDSCS reminded visitors of recommended health practices.

“Guests should not attend if they were recently exposed to someone with COVID-19, they have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, of have been identified by a state health official that they were a close contact with someone who had COVID-19,” the college stated.

NDSCS’ 2022 fall semester launches with move in weekend, starting Saturday, Aug. 20. The first full day of classes will be held Tuesday, Aug. 23.



