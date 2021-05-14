Graduation returns to NDSCS's Blikre Activities Center
Frank Stanko • Daily News

Bet you thought you'd never see this again. North Dakota State College of Science, expected to graduate approximately 600 students as members of the class of 2021, held commencement ceremonies Friday, May 14 at the Wahpeton campus' Blikre Activities Center. The return to traditional graduation ceremonies was applauded by guests, with one man saying it was a way to show that NDSCS ended 2020-2021 strong and will stay strong.

