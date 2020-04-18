North Dakota producers will have an opportunity to learn more about grain handling and storage during a webinar Wednesday, April 22, at 9 a.m. CDT.
“This webinar brings a group of six experts in grain post-harvest from industry and land-grant universities in the north-central and southern regions of the U.S. to directly address questions and discuss solutions that may arise related to grain handling and storage on-farm or at the elevator,” said Ken Hellevang, NDSU Extension agricultural engineer and grain handling expert.
The panel style format will be moderated by three experts and topics will focus on:
• Grain conditioning (drying grain stored wet through the winter, condensation management, etc.)
• Stored grain management (temperature management, monitoring methods and tools, etc.)
• Handling (issues with jammed discharge wells, preventing blockage during unloading, etc.)
• Safety (safe practices during unloading, how to assess situations and mitigate dangers, etc.)
The panelists are:
• Hellevang, who also is a professor and interim chair of NDSU’s Department of
Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering
• Carol Jones, professor and Buchanan endowed chair at Oklahoma State University
• Dirk Maier, professor and Extension engineer at Iowa State University
• Chuck Schwab, professor and Extension safety specialist at Iowa State University
• Sammy Sadaka, associate professor and Extension engineer at the University of Arkansas
• Bob Marlow, a consultant in grain quality and facility operations from Walton, Ind.
The moderators are:
• Klein Ileleji, professor and Extension engineer at Purdue University
• Sam McNeill, Extension professor at the University of Kentucky
• Janie Moore, assistant professor in postharvest engineering education at Texas A&M University
Visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5916473574663392781 to register for the webinar.
For more information, contact Hellevang at 701-231-7243 or kenneth.hellevang@ndsu.edu.
