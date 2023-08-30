230831-p3-gran-turismo-review

In a state of cinema where I, for one, could use more racing films (as an avid NASCAR racing fan myself), Gran Turismo both delivers and does not deliver.

The film, based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, a British professional racing driver who won the third GT Academy competition over more than 90,000 other entrants, has shaky bones, despite relying heavily on biopic beats of films past and shelling out the reluctant-mentor-turned-best-friend trope for the umpteenth time.The first five minutes of the film exist solely to show off what the Gran Turismo games can (allegedly) do. It is a series of racing simulation video games that have been exclusively released on the Playstation console gaming systems since its first release in 1997. Having owned a number of these games myself, I did muster a grin or two at times during callbacks to those entries during the film (for example, the countdown to green to start the races uses the same sound effects as the games, menu click noises are replicated, etc.).



