In a state of cinema where I, for one, could use more racing films (as an avid NASCAR racing fan myself), Gran Turismo both delivers and does not deliver.
The film, based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, a British professional racing driver who won the third GT Academy competition over more than 90,000 other entrants, has shaky bones, despite relying heavily on biopic beats of films past and shelling out the reluctant-mentor-turned-best-friend trope for the umpteenth time.The first five minutes of the film exist solely to show off what the Gran Turismo games can (allegedly) do. It is a series of racing simulation video games that have been exclusively released on the Playstation console gaming systems since its first release in 1997. Having owned a number of these games myself, I did muster a grin or two at times during callbacks to those entries during the film (for example, the countdown to green to start the races uses the same sound effects as the games, menu click noises are replicated, etc.).
Once the 10-minute mark passes, the film has amounted, at that point, to be nothing more than a cinematic stockholder meeting. Nissan’s Danny Moore, played by Orlando Bloom, who is given little to do in the film outside of his introductory scene, proposes the first GT Academy competition not to add a new wrinkle in sports car racing, but to potentially exploit a previously untapped market for sports cars — gamers. Yes, that’s his motivation. He is surprisingly given the green light to build this project from the ground up, and he taps Jack Salter, brought to life by David Harbour in yet another performance better than the material he is given, to head up the project and train these “gamers” into becoming racers. He of course declines the opportunity initially, but as a has-been driver now relegated to a mechanic on the team of a spoiled brat of a driver (Josha Stradowski), he finally decides he has had enough and reluctantly heads over to Team Nissan.
From there, it’s your typical sports biopic, complete with globs of training, montages and melodrama. Archie Madekwe plays Jann Mardenborough with the delicate touch of a more seasoned actor and allows his character to blossom over the 2 hour and 15 minute runtime.The biggest issues the film has, unfortunately, lies within the realm of racing, not acting. Gran Turismo yadda-yadda-yaddas Mardenborough’s development from GT Academy prodigy to professional driver. Does he ever practice on the tracks in real life? Does he learn how to execute a pit stop? Maybe, but by the time we get to that point in the film, it is assumed he somehow already knew how to do these things that aren’t in the Gran Turismo games (as far as I know). The film over explains the racing sequences with still graphics on screen to describe where Mardenborough currently sits on the race leaderboard, but it jumps into the 24 Hours of Le Mans assuming everyone in the audience knows not only what it is, but all of the rules attributed to the event.
For a film described by its marketing department as “Rocky with race cars,” Mardenborough does not fail enough to make his character fully feel like the underdog he really is, and when he does fail, it’s never his fault, even though he takes the blame from his team and even broadcast announcers at the racing events he competes in. As much as characters remind Mardenborough that he is no longer sitting behind a computer screen, the film does little to show the audience how far removed racing real automobiles is from sim racing. Complete with odd classic rock needle drops that have nothing to do with the subject matter, the film can be disjointed and oddly paced at times as well.
So, why does Gran Turismo ultimately work in spite of all that? For the most part, it focuses on the racing sequences, and the effects are (for the most part) very well done. The racing is usually convincing. The performances (especially from Djimon Hounsou playing Mardenborough’s father) are top notch. The movie does its biggest job very well — it makes the viewer feel.
My only qualm is that not enough is done to show visually how daunting it is inside a race car. The temperatures are sweltering. The drivers are in layers of fire-retardant clothing which only makes it hotter. The physical demands of being behind a race car cannot be met simply by running on a treadmill or working out each day. Many professional drivers race all the time in order to keep their bodies up to par with what is needed for them to endure the conditions. In NASCAR, for instance, the cockpit can sometimes reach up to 140 degrees at any given time. If a driver drops a water bottle by accident, it will occasionally boil on the floor near the gas and brake pedals. Sounds harrowing, right? Something along those lines being depicted in the film would have shown audiences just how dangerous racing is outside of just the potential for accidents.
Final verdict:★★ 1/2
Gran Turismo is a fun underdog story with great racing sequences and performances, even if it does occasionally leave the audience with more technical questions than answers.