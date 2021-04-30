Grand Forks woman faces felony methamphetamine charge

A Grand Forks, North Dakota woman is facing two total felony and misdemeanor charges related to methamphetamine and a December 2020 incident in Hankinson, North Dakota.
Jennifer Rose Strail, 37, made her initial appearance Thursday, April 29 before Richland County District Court. She has been charged with allegedly willfully possessing a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, a class B felony-level charge; and willfully possessing non-marijuana drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor-level charge.
On Dec. 14, 2020, security personnel at a Hankinson hotel contacted the Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force to report they had found suspected methamphetamine paraphernalia in two rooms rented to Strail. The personnel said Strail had checked out of the hotel and placed her bags in a 2001 Buick four-door vehicle. SEMCA agents obtained a search warrant for the Buick, court documents state.
A search of the vehicle resulted in agents seizing
• approximately 10 syringes, one of which appeared to be loaded with methamphetamine according to documents
• a zip top baggie that contained a white crystal substance with a total weight of 2.2 grams, including the baggie
• a broken pipe with residue
• two blue glass pipes with residue
• tin foil with burnt residue
• a zip top baggie containing a white powder the field tested positive for methamphetamine, with a total weight of 5.2 grams, including the baggie
As SEMCA agents searched other individuals, documents continue, Strail allegedly voluntarily emptied her pockets. Contents included $80 dollars in U.S. currency and Dakota Magic Casino vouchers with a total value of $278.55.
“Agents also seized a zip top baggie with white residue from (a hotel room). The combination of the volume of methamphetamine and the amount of money in U.S. currency and vouchers evidenced an intent to deliver methamphetamine,” documents stated.
Methamphetamine is a Schedule II controlled substance.
A not guilty plea was entered Thursday for the misdemeanor charge. Judge Bradley Cruff also set bail conditions, ordered drug testing and granted an application for indigent defense services.
Public Defender Don Krassin represents Strail, records state. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota.
The maximum penalty for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class A misdemeanor is 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both.
A preliminary hearing and/or arraignment is scheduled for June 7, 2021. Strail was confined in the Richland County Jail as of Friday, April 30.
