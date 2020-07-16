FARGO — Bayer Fund has made its largest commitment yet to the Great Plains Food Bank with a generous $11,000 donation that will help to provide needed food assistance for hungry children, seniors and families across North Dakota and western Minnesota.
Longtime partners in the fight to end hunger, Bayer Fund has donated nearly $50,000 to the Great Plains Food Bank since 2015 to aid in its efforts to recover and distribute needed food assistance to more than 102,000 individuals each year.
“Throughout the years, the grants given through Bayer Fund have helped strengthen our communities across the United States,” Bayer Fund President Al Mitchell said. “We’re proud to be able to provide support to develop programs that help combat challenges such as food insecurity, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education and support services to patients and families managing an illness or disease.”
“We continue to be overwhelmed by the support from the community in the midst of COVID-19 and this grant from Bayer Fund is a perfect example of organizations stepping up in the fight to end hunger,” Great Plains Food Bank President Melissa Sobolik said. “We thank Bayer Fund for their continued commitment to helping the hungry people in our region.”
In 2019, Bayer Fund awarded more than $14 million to over 3,200 charitable and nonprofit organizations to help address essential needs in food and nutrition, STEM education and community development. Over the last five years, nonprofit organizations across the U.S. have received more than $79 million.
Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects. To learn more about Bayer Fund visit https://www.fund.bayer.us.
Now in its 38th year, the Great Plains Food Bank serves as North Dakota’s only food bank. Its partner network includes 213 food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens, and other charitable feeding programs operating in 99 communities across North Dakota and Clay County, Minnesota.
Since 1983, the Great Plains Food Bank, through its partners and programs, have distributed more than 175 million meals to children, seniors, and families in need. The Great Plains Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s food bank network and was named the Not-for-Profit of the Year for 2018 by the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo Chamber of Commerce.
