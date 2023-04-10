Extensive regional overland flooding is anticipated to commence by the end of the week of Monday, April 10 or beginning of next week, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, N.D. Variability in forecast temperatures and precipitation is resulting in greater than normal uncertainty with river forecasts.
The Wilkin County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to hear and act upon a county-wide pre-disaster state of emergency resolution on Tuesday, April 11. The resolution is identical to the one concerning Breckenridge, Minn.
Courtesy National Weather Service
Melting has begun across the Southern Red River Valley, the National Weather Service confirmed Monday, April 10. What has not yet begun is the runoff process, which will happen when the snowpack ripens.
Ripening of snow happens when snowpack can yield meltwater, according to the American Meteorological Society. This is possible in a number of ways, including warming of the snowpack to 0 degrees Celsius, the snow getting wet or the snow texture becoming coarse.
As of Monday, NWS was anticipating greater river activity within the next seven days. The southern Red River mainstream site is expected to reach a flooding level.
“Extensive (regional) overland flooding (is) anticipated to commence by the end of the week or beginning of next week,” NWS stated. “Variability in forecast temperatures and precipitation is resulting in greater than normal uncertainty with river forecasts.”
A resolution declaring a pre-disaster state of emergency for the city of Breckenridge, Minnesota, was scheduled to be heard and acted upon Monday by that city’s council. The resolution, similar to one previously adopted by the Wahpeton City Council, takes into account that 2023’s spring flooding will likely impact the population and cause significant amounts of public property damage.
“The city of Breckenridge is hereby declaring that it be in a pre-disaster state of emergency in order to prepare and do advanced measures to protect the city from this spring flooding event,” the resolution states. “The pre-disaster state of emergency (is in effect) from the date of this resolution until such time as the city council has determined that the threat of spring flooding has passed.”
While cities and counties prepare for the flooding season, meteorologists are acknowledging the challenge of providing exact information.
“Variability in forecast temperatures and precipitation is resulting in greater than normal uncertainty with river forecasts,” NWS stated.
NWS’ current forecast includes a closer look at the Red River mainstem. There is a fair amount of uncertainty with the southern mainstem’s crest forecasts due to potential for high variability in forecast temperatures.
“Locations such as Abercrombie and Fargo (are) expected to level off in a week, with a subsequent higher crest later this month,” NWS stated.
For the central and northern mainstem, rises are expected with the future warm up period. However, no flood thresholds are expected to be crossed before Monday, April 17. Because of this, there were no forecasts for these areas as of Monday, April 10.
A relatively quiet weather period is expected until the midweek of Monday, April 10.
“Above freezing temperatures during the day and evening periods (will allow) for a fairly rapid melting process. The next chance for rain or snow comes Thursday into the weekend,” NWS stated.
Several scenarios still existed as of Monday, including rain or snow with varying amounts. There was also the possibility of thunderstorms somewhere in the Southern Red River Valley beginning Thursday, April 13.
“Impacts are possible, but remain unknown at this time,” NWS stated.