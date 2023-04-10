Melting has begun across the Southern Red River Valley, the National Weather Service confirmed Monday, April 10. What has not yet begun is the runoff process, which will happen when the snowpack ripens.

Ripening of snow happens when snowpack can yield meltwater, according to the American Meteorological Society. This is possible in a number of ways, including warming of the snowpack to 0 degrees Celsius, the snow getting wet or the snow texture becoming coarse.



