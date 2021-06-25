‘Grief and joy mix together to make the beautiful color called life’

Grief is not linear, and it never seems to fully go away, but life is meant to be a mix of beauty and happiness and heartbreak and tragedy, said Anna Marohl, guest speaker at the 2021 Cherish the Child event.
Marohl’s son, Max, died when he was born four months premature on Marohl’s wedding day 10 years ago. Since his death, Marohl and her husband, Adam, have given birth to two girls, Laikyn and Addisyn. They ensure Max is as much a part of their family as their girls, celebrating his birthday with a cupcake for breakfast, and taking their daughters to his grave site.
“Over the years, grief and joy mixed together to make the most beautiful color called life. It’s unexpected and yucky and beautiful and life. Our life was supposed to be like this. This is our story. You have your story, and in your story, grief and joy can both exist,” Anna Marohl said.
The Marohls wanted to do something to memorialize their son, so they began Miles for Max, a 5K run to raise funds to benefit families who have lost a child or have a child in the NICU. Since they began Miles for Max a decade ago, they have raised more than $30,000 for organizations that help families who have experienced infant loss.
“The moment we lost Max, we had two choices. We could have let bitterness and anger and resentment seep into our hearts, or we could choose to fight for our marriage and future family,” Anna Marohl said.
Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home and the Wings Group, a support group for individuals who have experienced loss, began Cherish the Child as an opportunity for the community to support individuals who have lost a child.
Each year, participants gather at Tom Richels Park near Lake Breckenridge to write messages to their loved ones, hear from several guest speakers and listen to music before trekking to the bridge to set off balloons and drop flowers into the Otter Tail River.
This year, participants heard an invocation from Rene Hasbargen, associate Lay Minister at Breckenridge Lutheran Church.
Hasbargen had her own story of loss to share. Her 10.5-month-old granddaughter died in her sleep. Hasbargen remembered getting a call no one ever wants to receive from her daughter, who was sobbing so hard Hasbargen could barely understand her.
“Life is a gift, not to be taken for granted. Hallie was only a few months old, but she was cherished. Just as all those who are memorialized here, too, were cherished and loved. Each of us is a child of God and we are unconditionally loved, too,” Hasbargen said. “Today let us be thankful for the life we share with those we love.”
Participants listened to special music performed by Loretta Quam and Reese Hosford, who sang “Together from Afar,” and McKinnlee Haberman and Brian Quam, who sang “One Call Away.”
Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home Grief Care Coordinator Colette Barton offered closing remarks. Barton thanked everyone for sharing their stories of hope and inspiration and thanked the musicians for sharing their gift of song.
The names of newly remembered children were read, including Alan Conzemius, Alexandra Hughes, Andrew Blome, Baby Delgado, Baby Ridl, Bryan J. Nakonechny, Eden Rose Quast, Edward A. Korth, Ellieana Compton, Haley “Bear” Carroll, James “Chewy” Tollefson, Jeanne Tolbert, Kelly J. Link, Marsha L. Benson, Matthew Folden, Michelle Grecco, Scott B. Heitkamp, Tyler E. Nakonechny, Tyler Wohlers and Whylix E. Ditch.
Participants gathered to walk down to the bridge, where some let go of their loved ones’ balloons, and others held onto them.
“There is no map of what is the right path, no prescribed timeline to heal the hurt left by losing a loved one,” Barton said. “But the truth is, we can walk together, lifting each other up when it seems too hard to take another step. We can find beauty in the blessings amid the anguish. My hope is that wherever you are on your journey, that you have found tonight to offer just what you needed.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.