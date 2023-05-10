Griffin, nearly 50-year firefighter, honored by Dwight department

Vaughn Griffin, left, once and forever No. 20 of the Dwight Volunteer Fire Department, looks over two of his retirement presents. They are an engraved fire axe and his last helmet, signed by all members. The department also voted to retire Griffin's number. Dwight Fire Chief Luke Kasowski is seen talking about Griffin's service.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Members of the Dwight Volunteer Fire Department, Dwight, North Dakota, unanimously voted Saturday, May 6 to retire No. 20.

No. 20 belongs to Vaughn Griffin, who spent nearly a half-century with the department. Griffin, 68, retired earlier this spring, capping service that lasted from 1972-74 and 1976 onward.

Griffin, nearly 50-year firefighter, honored by Dwight department
Buy Now

'The amount of knowledge and experience that we’re losing is incredible,' Dwight Fire Chief Luke Kasowski, not pictured, said about the retirement of Vaughn Griffin.


Tags