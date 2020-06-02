The odds are in Tyler Gripentrog’s favor for election to the Wahpeton Park Board.
Gripentrog is the only filed candidate for a race to fill two at-large board commissioner positions. Election Day is Tuesday, June 9 and write-in votes are permitted. Commissioners will be elected to serve four-year terms ending in 2024.
“This community has helped me grow and learn as a person,” Gripentrog said. “I want to help the younger generation grow and learn as well.”
Gripentrog wants to do his part to help the Wahpeton community thrive, he said.
“Living here my whole life, I feel like I know a lot (about the park board),” Gripentrog said.
At the same time, he said there are many things he’ll still need to learn.
“I can’t wait to learn more about our community,” Gripentrog said.
Wahpeton’s city ballot will also include races for the:
• 1st Ward, where Abby Heitkamp is running in an uncontested race for the last two years of a term ending in 2022
• 2nd Ward, where Jason Goltz is running in an uncontested race for a four-year term ending in 2024
• 3rd Ward, where current Councilwoman at-large Tiana Bohn is running against former North Dakota state Rep. Bruce Eckre for the last two years of a term ending in 2022
• 4th Ward, where Bryan Wolfgram is running against David Woods II for a four-year term ending in 2024
• council’s two at-large positions, with terms ending in 2024, which former 3rd Ward Councilman Brett Lambrecht and Renata Fobb are running for
Voters will also decide whether or not city minutes should continue to be published in the official newspaper, the Daily News.
No polling locations will be open in Wahpeton on Election Day, a precaution taken because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ballots can be mailed to the Richland County Auditor’s office, Richland County Courthouse, 418 Second Ave. N., Wahpeton, ND 58075.
Ballots can also be dropped off at the courthouse’s northwest corner. Any ballot mailed to the auditor’s office must be postmarked by Monday, June 8. The courthouse’s dropbox will be available until 4 p.m. on Election Day.
Gripentrog said he does not have any goals if elected.
“I want to listen and learn more about our community,” he said. “If I am elected, the board will decide what courses of action we should take to help further develop our community.”
Saying he has grown up in the community and had experience with local outdoor programs, Gripentrog also said he’s seen the benefits they provide.
“I want to continue those benefits and try to improve these activities, not only for the youth but for the whole community,” he said.
