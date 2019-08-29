Students and education leaders gathered for and participated in the groundbreaking for the Wahpeton Agriculture Education Facility.
Located on the Wahpeton High School campus, the facility will expand and upgrade current operations. Wahpeton Public Schools, Southeast Region Career and Technical Center and North Dakota State College of Science are partnering on the project.
“We’re adding three key pieces,” said Dan Rood, Jr., the center’s director. “There will be a second greenhouse. One will be for botany and horticulture education and one will be for research.”
Students will also be able to learn in a new food science classroom and an agriculture engineering facility. Cutting edge manufacturing equipment including plasma cutters and 3D printers will be used in the Wahpeton Agriculture Education Facility.
“For me, in my eyes, it’s about you guys, your learning and your experience,” Bryan Wolfgram said.
Wolfgram’s building construction students will be responsible for the expansion and upgrade. The project is estimated to cost $650,000.
“That’s because of the college’s involvement and it’s quite cost-effective,” Rood said. “It’s a great educational project for their kids, working on a commercial building. I’m a real believer in utilizing these connections to give our kids experience.”
Jewelia Siegler, Wahpeton, is president of the high school’s FFA chapter. The 18-year-old have been involved with FFA since her freshman year and plans to study human development and family studies at South Dakota State University.
“I may not be able to benefit from the new facility in the coming years, but it’s really cool to meet the incoming eighth graders and freshmen that will definitely benefit from it,” Siegler said.
Wahpeton Public Schools Superintendent Rick Jacobson was joined by a majority of the school board, middle school principal Steve Hockert and high school principal Ned Clooten to participate in the groundbreaking. Guests also included present agriculture instructors Darin Spelhaug and Cassidy Ziesch and retired agriculture instructor Allen Giese.
“We have an agriculturally strong community,” Giese said. “The amount of people here today is just phenomenal, being here with the support for agriculture education. I think it’s going to make our community thrive and grow and provide a lot of opportunities for young people.”
Giese’s name is on the present agriculture education facility. His involvement with agriculture education spans 45 years, including 31 years teaching at Wahpeton High School.
The upcoming facility will include a heritage fireplace, featuring stone from the farms belonging to families of Wahpeton’s inaugural FFA students. The charter was established in 1954, Giese said.
Agriculture education is a proud tradition in Wahpeton, Rood said. The community has North Dakota’s second-highest enrollment in the state in those programs.
“Minot has four teachers and their enrollment is not much higher than ours,” Rood said. “We have 10 ag teachers at SRCTC, two in Wahpeton.”
The agriculture building is expected to be up by December, with interior work taking place during the winter-spring 2020 semester. The project is expected to be completed by May 2020.
“It’s badly needed,” Rood said.
Superintendent Jacobson agrees.
“This is a big day for all of us. It should be an exciting time,” he said.
