Editor’s note: In December we have published a four-part series on partnerships between business and industries in the southern Red River Valley. Each Tuesday edition of Daily News and News Monitor has featured a different industry.
With the current push to go green, people are finding many different ways to do it. Some of the biggest changes have been in the automotive industry. Electric cars seem to be the future of driving. However, with high prices and few options, it can seem like science fiction. There is a method of driving in a more eco-friendly way that is here and now.
Ethanol is a corn-based additive to gasoline which, when infused, can give the same octane rating as carcinogenic or oil based additives, while costing less at the pump.
With the construction of the Hankinson ethanol plant, the ethanol industry has found a home locally.
The Hankinson plant is one of six in North Dakota. The state produces 188 million bushels of corn for these plants. The industry is also found across the country, allowing many farmers a new outlet to sell their corn.
Andrew Mauch works on a farm just west of Wahpeton. Mauch is a member of the North Dakota Corn Growers Association, an organization that lobbies for North Dakota farmers. It is thanks to the ethanol industry that he has been able to grow corn.
“When I started farming about 2006-ish, I don’t know if I would (have been) able to start farming without the ethanol industry. That is really when it took off in this area,” Mauch said.
The recent growth has brought in money and opportunities for local farmers to sell their corn. In the past, selling corn meant shipping it much further away and for a lower price or selling to those who need feed for their animals.
“Twenty-five years ago, basically (there was) barley, wheat, soybeans, sunflowers and there was some corn. Since then, it has moved toward soybean and corn crop rotations,” said Chris Johnson, a farm owner outside of Great Bend, North Dakota.
The increase in corn growth in the area has brought in money and workers for local farmers.
“That added to a farmer’s bottom line, it equates to better vehicles, washers, dryers just better living,” Johnson said. “Not only that but the amount of jobs out there, and they are good paying jobs, so that has probably brought more people to the area.”
The benefits of the industry are not limited to farmers. Anyone who goes to the gas pump may see ethanol infused gas. This gas, often priced lower, has lower emissions than many alternatives. Typically this is found as E10, or 10 percent ethanol, 90 percent gasoline, though it can go as high as E85.
Some believe that if farmers sell their corn to ethanol plants it will reduce the amount going to other necessary places such as animal feed and supermarkets. However, the corn used for ethanol is very different from the sweet corn found in grocery stores, and the process of making ethanol actually creates a co-product of dried feed for animals.
“It’s not like you are taking grain away from the livestock sector, you are actually making a better byproduct for them,” local farmer Carson Klosterman said. “The corn grown around our area is number two fuel corn, which has a starch in it, where as sweet corn has a sugar in it.”
The difference in chemical composition of the two types of corn means that if a passerby were to eat an ear of corn from one of the local farms it would not taste like the sweet corn they are used to.
This starch is a necessary part of making ethanol. It is in this starch that much of the corn’s energy is stored.
The process of making ethanol is a form of fermentation. The corn is mixed with water and enzymes to break down the starch found in the corn kernel to create glucose, which becomes ethanol.
Hankinson Ethanol Plant Manager Matthew Quinn has been working in the industry for four years, having taken over the plant earlier this year.
“The corn is essentially turned into a mash or slurry, and from there it goes into a fermentation process. We convert that starch into ethanol.” Quinn said.
The process of making ethanol leaves the plant with a variety of co-products including dried distillers grains and corn oil which are both used in other industries.
“There is really no waste when it comes to the co-products made in the process,” Quinn said.
With the industry’s fast growth, Richland County has seen many benefits, and while the idea of a car run entirely by corn isn’t here yet, adding a bit of it to a vehicle’s diet can help a lot.
