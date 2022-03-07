‘Growth creates growth’: housing opportunities have ripple effect

Editor’s Note: Last week, we said Richland County Commissioner Nathan Berseth would provide a closer look at housing opportunities in the North Dakota county. Due to the Richland County Law Enforcement Center fire and subsequent arrest of a suspect, this article was delayed, but debuts today.
Nathan Berseth: Because the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion settlement fund for local housing is in its infancy, I think it’s incumbent for those of us who sit on the JPA (Richland-Wilkin Joint Powers Authority) and the SVEDA (Southern Valley Economic Development Authority) to make sure those funds are used correctly and for perpetuity. It’s reinvesting in our communities, not giving away, but reinvesting.
Daily News: Has the game changed?
NB: When you look at the current state of affairs in our counties like Richland County — for the last 20 years, we’ve always talked about jobs, jobs, jobs. We have the jobs, we need the people. Having said that, well, how do you attract people? Quality housing. What better way to fortify our school districts, local communities and park districts is there than having more families?
DN: Let’s talk for a moment about schools.
NB: You look at the health of our school districts — as a county commissioner, I want to preserve every school district we currently have. The only way to do that is increasing enrollment. Increasing enrollment requires housing. It requires more housing in 30 years because there’s less kids in each (subsequent generation). Will this change in five, 10, 20 years? Absolutely. Of course, you have to adjust with the times.
DN: It sounds like you’d prefer people who work and live in Richland County.
NB: It’s great to have jobs, but if they travel from different counties, it doesn’t have the impact in our communities it would if they live and work here. That’s why I’m excited about seeing our communities throughout the county have a chance to thrive. It’s not about a certain region. From north to south, east to west, a lot of our communities are seeing that growth. It’s available for all communities.
DN: What is the process for a community that’s interested in receiving funding?
NB: It’s a builder-driven situation. The builder dictates where those homes are going to be located. Having said that, a community is welcome to seek funds. We’ve reached out and a lot of communities have reached out to us to say they would like to meet with a builder, or that they’re going to reach out to a builder. It’s builder-driven, but also incumbent on the communities to say that they have lots available and may have found a builder. A lot of communities have found their own builders and then applied for the funding program.
DN: Describe the point in even simpler ideas.
NB: Builders can come forward, communities can come forward and ask for help. I think every community that has come forward wanting a house has gotten a house. Now, there’s a lot of communities that haven’t come forward, that’s very true. They may also not have lots available. Many communities are looking at how they can increase their infrastructure so they can have additional houses.
DN: What does the housing fund’s current footprint look like?
NB: We’re going to see over 20 homes being built in the next few months. That’s a hopefully perpetual model. At the same time, it’s not 20 homes that we’re having to give away any money for. It’s just helping to take the risk away for the builder. To date, we have not lost money on any project. What’s happening is that a lot of these homes are being sold before the county even gets involved. This is about taking away a potential risk for builders.
DN: Where are you seeing most of the construction or construction inquiries?
NB: I think Wahpeton, Hankinson and Wyndmere are good examples. Hankinson has been aggressive with their growth strategy. They took city land and their development corporation developed it in tandem with the city. Anyone who’s familiar with the north side of Hankinson has seen a large amount of growth. Wyndmere has a newly-formed development company and their looking aggressively at homes. Wahpeton, of course, has seen more growth in housing than they have in years. It’s exciting.
DN: Last year, the U.S. Census Bureau stated Richland County has an official population of 16,529.
NB: You take that “rock” of housing opportunities and it’s going to have a much bigger ripple in Richland County than in a bigger metropolitan area. It’s exciting. You get to know most of those families who built. It’s tangible. You see that impact on that community. It’s not just a home, it’s an impact, and it’s a tangible impact.
DN: It seems like the Diversion settlement fund is being managed with a key principle.
NB: Growth creates growth. People want to go, and grow, where others are building. The challenge we have with the program, quite frankly, is finding enough builders. Builders are swamped in our area, which is a good problem, but nevertheless, it’s a problem. There will be a time where we’ve saturated the market with homes, but we’re far from saturation right now. Currently it’s about the inventory in our housing market.
DN: Looking to that far ahead saturation point, do you think the current model can be adjusted in response?
NB: Certainly. Will we have as much quantity (of new housing)? Possibly not. We may create a market with enough volume that the risk is no longer there and we don’t have to participate and take out the risk for builders.
DN: Explain the idea of taking out the risk for builders.
NB: How the program works now is that a builder selects a lot, comes and applies for it, builds a home and once that’s completed, we in the county carry the note for 12 months. What’re we’re finding out is that by the time they’ve finished that home — and even sometimes before they’ve started that home — most of those homes are already being sold to private sector buyers already. The county doesn’t even get involved in it. We just need to continue to have that volume. What we know right now is that there’s a strong demand for housing in our county.
DN: Why is that?
NB: We have a lot of things that we take for granted. We have unbelievable high speed internet, unbelievable education in our school districts, we’re safe and we have jobs. We tick off a lot of boxes for families. A proven investment is getting more and more proven.
