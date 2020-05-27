A Wahpeton man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to two home searches.
Wesley Thomas Klosterman, 32, made his initial appearance in Richland County District Court Friday, May 22. Klosterman is accused of child endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and fraudulent practices in urine testing.
An investigation conducted by the Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force concerns a Wednesday, May 20 incident at a Wahpeton residence. SEMCA agents, with assistance from the Wahpeton Police Department, executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1500 block of 14th Avenue North.
The resident’s daughter, who is under age 10, answered the door according to court documents. Agents later allegedly found Klosterman sleeping in the residence’s upstairs bedroom and it appeared he had been staying there.
“During execution of the search warrant, officers seized the following items from the upstairs bedroom: a kitchen scale; a homemade smoking device, which field tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine; a green plastic straw cut at a 45-degree angle with white powder residue; three additional plastic straws, each cut at a 45-degree angle; a light bulb smoking device with white residue; rubber tubing with white residue; and a clear zip top baggie with white residue,” documents stated.
Officers also reportedly seized a digital scale in the front entryway, a glass stem pipe with white residue in the downstairs bathroom and a clear plastic baggie with white residue and an orange straw cut at a 45-degree angle in the living room.
“Methamphetamine is a Schedule II controlled substance,” documents continue. “Many of these items of paraphernalia were in areas of the home where the 7-year-old would have had access to them.”
Klosterman is facing class C felony charges for paraphernalia because he had prior conviction for possession of non-paraphernalia possession in 2017. Fraudulent practices in urine testing is a class A misdemeanor-level crime. Child endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon are class C felony charges.
Officers seized a gun safe in the upstairs bedroom, documents continue. Inside the safe, officers found two Ruger 10/22 carbine rifles, a Rossi 410 gauge 3 mod, a Sturm Ruger .223, a Henry Repeating Arms Golden Boy .22 caliber, a Remington 870 Express Magnum 12 gauge and a 1985 Russia .38 caliber.
“The defendant was on parole for at least one felony conviction at the time,” documents state.
On May 20, a North Dakota parole and probation officer requested SEMCA assistance with executing a parole search at Klosterman’s residence, located in the 500 block of Third Street North.
Prior to the search, Klosterman allegedly confirmed he had been driving a four-door maroon sedan. A 2001 maroon Chevy Impala was searched at the residence.
Officers seized a green plastic straw cut at a 45-degree angle; a glass stem pipe with white residue; and two clear zip top baggies with residue, documents continue.
“The glass stem pipe field tested positive for methamphetamine,” documents state. “Officers also seized eight clear plastic baggies with white powder residue from the northwest office room inside the defendant’s residence.”
Judge Bradley Cruff, Richland County District Court, denied Klosterman’s requests for indigent defense services, court records state. Records do not currently name a defense attorney. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the prosecution.
The maximum penalty for a class A misdemeanor is 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
A preliminary hearing and/or arraignment is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Monday, June 29.
Klosterman is currently confined in the Richland County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.