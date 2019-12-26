Helping Out Wherever (H.O.W.) held its third annual stocking giveaway event on Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Breckenridge Family Community Center. The event allowed children to receive Christmas stockings and join in many holiday activities.
H.O.W. is an organization co-founded by Lucas Mayes and Chuck Stahl designed to help wherever it is needed. Their philosophy is, “If we all give a little, we all receive a lot.”
H.O.W. collected donations from the community that made it possible to offer 120 stockings to children. Approximately 50 stockings were left over. Mayes and Stahl are working to find another organization to donate these stockings to.
“There was a little treat inside for everyone and we tried to categorize them by age,” Director of Breckenridge Community Center Mandy Steinberger said. “The stockings were stuffed pretty well. I think the kiddos really enjoyed being able to be given their stockings and visit with Santa and the elves.”
Steinberger described in the stockings there were coloring books, crayons, Plato, Christmas jewelry, activity booklets and of course, lots of candy.
“Kristi Gerou, Jessica Krueger, Bethany Higdem, Jessica Mayes, Courtney Mann and Chuck Stahl were all huge players in the event and took money out of their pockets to make it work,” Mayes said.
Heartland Insurance, Miller Realty, Heartstone Massage and Econo Foods were other participants that helped in making donations such as hats, food and money for this event to be made possible.
Besides receiving stockings, children were also able to participate in activities such as a coloring contest, crafts, ice skating and sledding. Santa also made an appearance at the community center for children to visit and make their last Christmas wishes.
“Everyone enjoyed their time. Most spent the day outside sledding and skating. Having that free really helped give the opportunity for kids to play outside,” Mayes said. “It was even my daughter’s first time skating.”
Hot cocoa donated by Econo Foods and homemade donated cookies were offered for families to enjoy.
“It’s a great organization,” Steinberger said. “They are very conscious of what the community needs. H.O.W. is based on meeting many other needs. They look for different needs and try to brighten people’s day.”
For more information on H.O.W., visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HOW-Helping-Out-Wherever or email them at helpingoutwherever@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.