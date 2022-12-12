Hail to the Chief

Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson, front left, approaches Rick Teberg of the Wahpeton Police Department. Teberg was one of countless people taking part in a surprise retirement party for Thorsteinson. It was held Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Wahpeton Community Center.
“Nobody ever listens to what I say,” retiring Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson mock lamented Saturday, Dec. 10.
Thorsteinson received a retirement party at the Wahpeton Community Center. Guests ran the gamut from Carla Thorsteinson, who surprised her brother, to Amira Thorsteinson, 8, who hung closely to her beloved ‘Papa.’”
“Is it nice when your grandpa can have a party like this?” Daily News asked Amira.
“A little bit,” she said, smiling.
Thorsteinson’s professional family was also out in full force, from peers including retiring Richland County Sheriff Larry Leshovsky to incoming Wahpeton Police Chief Matthew Anderson.
“He has dedicated his life to the city of Wahpeton and its citizens,” Anderson said. “He’s served selflessly over (the decades) and we’re all very grateful for his doing that for us.”
When he retires Sunday, Dec. 25, Thorsteinson will have served nearly 43 years and four months with the Wahpeton Police Department. His career has included nearly 20 years as the city’s police chief.
“He’s always pressed on, being willing to give advice, direction, leadership and mentorship. It’s meant a lot to me personally. I am eternally grateful to him, as is the city. It’s great to see him retire and we wish him all the health and happiness with a happy retirement,” Anderson said.
Notables at Thorsteinson’s party also included Chief Kris Karlgaard of the Breckenridge Police Department, Breckenridge, Minnesota, Wahpeton Mayor Brett Lambrecht, also the Richland County Emergency Manager, former Wahpeton Mayor Steve Dale and countless members of the North Dakota State College of Science Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Office and Wahpeton Police Department.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better mentor, someone to really look up to, to get advice from and to learn selfless service from,” said Officer Christopher Huard, soon to be a detective with the Wahpeton Police Department. “He’s given 43 years to the city and I think the biggest thing is that he did not ask for anything in return. I think that is extremely remarkable. I wish him all the best. He deserves it.”
Officers Thomas Doboyou Jr. and Thomas Hiedeman are among the Wahpeton Police Department’s most recent members. Both were hired within the last two years and both looked up to Thorsteinson.
“He really gave us the opportunity to start as young police officers looking to better ourselves and better our career,” Doboyou said. “I am eternally grateful for that. In my heart, he’s going to be the guy who started my career. I hope to get to where he’s at, stay here for 44 years, maybe more, and say, ‘I was just like Chief.’ That’s my goal.”
It is easy to see the impact that Thorsteinson has had on his community, Hiedeman said.
“It’s a shame I didn’t get to work with him even more, but I’m glad he’s getting to retire and do his own thing from now on. I’m happy for him,” Hiedeman said.
Daily News congratulates Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson on his years of service and wishes incoming Chief Matthew Anderson much success.