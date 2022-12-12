Hail to the Chief
Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson, front left, approaches Rick Teberg of the Wahpeton Police Department. Teberg was one of countless people taking part in a surprise retirement party for Thorsteinson. It was held Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Wahpeton Community Center.

 photos by Frank Stanko • Daily News

“Nobody ever listens to what I say,” retiring Wahpeton Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson mock lamented Saturday, Dec. 10.

Thorsteinson received a retirement party at the Wahpeton Community Center. Guests ran the gamut from Carla Thorsteinson, who surprised her brother, to Amira Thorsteinson, 8, who hung closely to her beloved ‘Papa.’”

Hail to the Chief
Papa and granddaughter. Scott and Amira Thorsteinson, 8.
Hail to the Chief
Retiring Richland County Sheriff Larry Leshovsky, right, gave Thorsteinson a warm hug at the party.
Hail to the Chief
Gifts and memorabilia lined a table for Thorsteinson, whose retirement is official on Sunday, Dec. 25.
Hail to the Chief
Thorsteinson warmly hugged incoming Wahpeton Police Chief Matthew Anderson.


