Handling, disposal guidelines for e-cigarettes released

Public health officials in the Southern Red River Valley have released guidelines for the proper handling and disposal of e-cigarettes and other vaping devices.
The guidelines come amid further controversy for the e-cigarette industry. Nearly 13 months ago, in September 2018, the Food and Drug Administration began calling teenage e-cigarette use an epidemic.
Recommended handling and disposal practices include:
• always wearing gloves when handling e-cigarette and vaping devices
• placing all confiscated parts into a sealed container or bag for storage; these include batteries, devices, e-liquids, bottles, tanks, cartridges and pods
Three facilities in Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin and Otter Tail counties, Minnesota, are among the locations for recycling e-cigarettes and other vaping devices.
Waste Management, located at 1016 11th Ave. S. in Wahpeton, will only accept batteries.
Wilkin County Recycling Center, located at 505 Eighth St. S. in Breckenridge, Minnesota, will accept all parts of devices (including batteries and liquid) between May-September.
Otter Tail County Recycling Center, located at 1115 Tower Rd. N. in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, will accept all parts of devices year round during normal business hours.
Individuals are asked to follow safe handling practices. They are recommended to not handle vaping devices and e-cigarettes with bare hands, rinse or throw away material in a sink or throw away any parts or devices in a trash receptacle or recycling bin.
Ariel Johnson, community prevention coordinator with the Richland County Health Department, was unavailable for comment. The Project YES Coalition, associated with the health department, is promoting “Ditch Juul Day,” scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Juul Labs Inc., meanwhile, is undergoing a leadership transition. Chief Executive Officer Kevin Burns is stepping down, replaced immediately by former Altria Group Inc. executive K.C. Crosthwaite.
“Crosthwaite had previously served as chief growth officer at the Marlboro maker, which took a $12.8 billion stake in Juul last year, and served as Altria’s observer on Juul’s board,” Bloomberg reported.
Juul, maker of America’s top-selling e-cigarette device, said it would end advertising and lobbying which was controversial to lawmakers, health officials and parents.
“A mysterious lung illness has killed seven people and sickened more than 500 others in recent months,” Bloomberg continued.
Earlier in September, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ban on the sale of most flavored e-cigarettes. The action would continue a trend that has included e-cigarette bans in the country of India and the state of Massachusetts. The states of New York and Michigan have also prohibited flavored e-cigarettes.
“The (e-cigarette) industry agrees that consumption should be limited to those over the age of 21 and has placed the blame on governments failing to punish stores for selling to underage buyers,” Raw Story reported.
In Richland County, retailers who sell tobacco products to anyone younger than 18 receive a $100 fine. Additional penalties may apply to businesses with additional violations within a 24-month period.
The Richland County Health Department announced in August 2019 that all 21 retailers licensed to sell tobacco products passed a recent compliance test. Testing occurred in Wahpeton and rural Richland County.
