Chief Deputy Gary Ruhl, Richland County Sheriff’s Office, received a unique present from Derek Hudson, Wahpeton. It’s a painted rock in the shape of North Dakota, with special recognition of Richland County.

The project took a few days, Hudson said. Hudson and Danie Ruhl, a direct support personnel with Red River Human Services, presented Gary Ruhl with the rock on Wednesday, June 3.

The rock was found at Horseshoe Lake, North Dakota. ‘I’ll put it on my desk for everyone to see,’ Ruhl said.

