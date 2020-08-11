Hands-free law, one year later

Just over a year ago, Minnesota’s hands-free cell phone law went into effect.
The law makes it so that a driver may not hold their phone in their hand while driving. This includes but is not limited to making a phone call, sending and reading a text message, looking at videos or photos or video calling.
Under the hands-free law, drivers are allowed to use their cell phones to make calls, text, listen to music or podcasts and get directions, but only by voice commands or single-touch activation without holding the phone. The law also allows drivers to use their phones for emergency assistance if there is an immediate threat to their life and safety.
The law was enacted to make roads safer in Minnesota. In 12 of 15 states with hands-free laws, traffic fatalities have decreased by an average of 15 percent, according to the National Safety Council and Insurance Federation based on National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data.
“This law is important and it was signed into law with public safety in mind. I would encourage everyone to take this law seriously for your safety as well as everyone else on the road,” Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard said.
For the Breckenridge Police Department, they initially enforced this law by trying to educate the public during traffic stops. Since this law came into effect, they have issued 53 warnings and three citations.
“I felt this was important in Breckenridge specifically due to the fact that we are a border city with Wahpeton and North Dakota doesn’t have the same restrictions on cellular devices,” Karlgaard said.
When this law first came into effect on Aug. 1, 2019, Breckenridge conducted more traffic stops. In August 2019, there were 16 traffic stops and then only seven in September 2019.
“We have seen a decrease in traffic stops, for violations of this law, between October and May, averaging only two and a half stops each month. Unfortunately, our traffic stops for violations of this law have increased recently, with five stops in June and six in July of 2020. We have already stopped two drivers for this violation so far this month (August),” Karlgaard said.
“We have noticed a decline in phone usage on the road. We are finding that the majority of vehicles are pulled over along the road and using their phone, which is great to see,” Wilkin County Sheriff Rick Fiedler said.
According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety, more than 50,000 crashers were distracted driving-related from 2015-2019, contributing to nearly one in five crashes in Minnesota.
Additionally, texting citations increased by 30 percent from 2017 to 2018. Numbers from Minnesota Courts show a trend of citations for violating texting while driving increasing every year. In 2013, there were 2,177, 2014 had 3,498, 2015 had 4,115, 2016 had 5,988, 2017 had 7,357 and 2018 had 9,545.
For more information, visit the Office of Traffic Safety’s website about the hands-free law.
