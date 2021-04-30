Hanging up her hairdryer

After 45 years of adding and bringing out style in the Twin Towns Area and Richland County, North Dakota, Katie Pauly is retiring.
Pauly, owner of The Looking Glass salon in Wahpeton, chose Friday, April 30 as her last day. She’s hoping to sell The Looking Glass’ building, which the salon shares with Linda Kocher Investment Services.
“Anything can happen to this building,” Pauly said. “It can be anything.”
Pauly shared her thoughts on retirement and being a business owner.
How did she get started in beauty?
• The current Looking Glass opened in 1997. Pauly moved in on Jan. 1 of that year. Before that, she had her own salon for three years in Hankinson, North Dakota and 16 years in Wahpeton.
• “I started out in 1976. I graduated from high school in 1975 and took my test,” Pauly said. “The woman giving the test asked me what I wanted to be and I said, ‘I dunno, I’m considering home ec.’ ‘Honey,’ she said, ‘I don’t think there’s going to be any jobs for home ec. teachers when you get out of college.’ I went to enroll in beauty school, Josef’s in Fargo, and here I am.”
• Once she got her hairstylist license, Pauly began her career with Connie Johnson, Wahpeton. The two worked together for two years, but Pauly was ready for more.
• “I had to be 21 years old before I could own my own shop. I was able to make an arrangement. If I stayed in Hankinson for three years, I could get a loan. Within those three years, I got married and we lived in town here. I rented a location (in Wahpeton) and spent 16 years there until I didn’t want to rent anymore,” Pauly said.
What’s in a name?
• Pauly’s first salon in Hankinson was “a long, skinny shop.” She couldn’t think of a business name and considered running a contest. “I decided to put the whole thing in mirrors. We just called it The Looking Glass, like a mirror.”
• Coming home from church with her husband David one day in 1996, Pauly saw a for sale sign. The next day, the went to what became the current Looking Glass site. “My husband asked if we could buy it. It was sold right there. Ten minutes after we were there, another guy wanted to buy it. Things were just meant to be.”
• So, why retirement? Well, aside from the fact that The Looking Glass needs some updates, Pauly also feels a 45-year career is enough. “I want to maybe do something different. We live on a farm. I want to work in my yard. There’s a lot of up and coming stylists, so I think, let them go for it. My building is for sale and I hope I can sell it as a beauty shop.”
How did the customers feel about Pauly’s retirement?
• “‘No! You can’t do that!’” Pauly recalled, smiling. “I’ve had some really loyal, really awesome clients. They’ve followed me. The ones from Wahpeton followed me to Hankinson and then when I came from Hankinson to Wahpeton, I had people from the surrounding area who came here.”
• Pauly didn’t plan to have a farewell party. She joked that she’s more of the “sneak out and say goodbye” type, but did say that sending a letter out to announce her retirement was kind of an emotional experience.
• Like many local business owners, Pauly has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Safety practices reduced the number of customers at any time. Even before then, Pauly knew she couldn’t work forever. It’s not for health reasons, she said. She feels good, but knows it’s time to move on. “It’s really hard to take days off when you’re a hairstylist,” Pauly said. “We have two grandchildren. I just want to see them more.”
• A mother of two, Pauly remembered the family affair that was construction of The Looking Glass. “We built the building here,” she said. “It was my extended family, my brother-in-laws, my husband and my kids. We built it, we painted it and we had someone do the cement. Their grandpa was a carpenter, a construction man. He taught the guys what to do. It’s fun having your own building.”
Any final thoughts?
• “There’s a lot of advice you can give after 45 years,” Pauly said. “Wear very comfortable shoes. Always be prepared. Set some hours. If you’re not here, you’re not going to get the walk-ins. It is hard to have just the one job as a hairstylist now. It’s nice to have another source of income.”
• Pauly has never not liked coming to work, she said. She knows she couldn’t please everybody, and tells young stylists to not feel upset if a customer doesn’t return.
• “Every morning, I have gotten up and thanked God for the day, for giving me the strength, my health, my wealth and my happiness,” Pauly said. “That’s gotten me through. It’s fun to come to work. It’s a good time to quit, when it’s still fun. I have been very blessed with very nice people. It’s just been wonderful. I don’t have any regrets at all.”
Daily News and News Monitor congratulate Katie Pauly on nearly a half-century of serving the Twin Towns Area and Richland County.
