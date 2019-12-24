Sherry Klosterman, Mooreton, North Dakota, has gotten plenty of attention over the years from local youth.
The boys and girls are aware of her special friend, Klosterman said. It’s a unique experience to hear the excited whispers and see the smiles when she’s recognized.
“‘Mom, Dad — she’s the one who knows Santa Claus,’” Klosterman said, recalling the youngsters’ delight. “‘You know Santa Claus. Well, we’re gonna be real nice to you.’”
Sometimes the youth are curious, asking where Santa’s reindeer rest when he’s delivering in Mooreton.
“He comes out to our farm,” she said. “It gives the reindeer a chance to eat and have a break.”
The annual Mooreton Santa Days was held Saturday, Dec. 14 at the city’s community center. It was the last Santa Days for Klosterman, who’s retiring after nearly 30 years as a volunteer elf.
“Every small town always had a Santa Days. A lot of them still do. Twenty-nine years ago, Mooreton started holding one.”
Klosterman’s long-term volunteering began as a joke.
“I thought, ‘Well, Santa always comes into Santa Days by himself,’” Klosterman recalled. “He should be coming in with some elves. And we’ve been doing it every year since then.”
This year’s Santa Days began with a 1 p.m. performance by Tilford Kroshus, a longtime friend of Klosterman’s.
“He and I really really work very well together. One of my great memories is how well he gets the crowd going,” Klosterman said.
Kevin Klosterman has also been a key Santa Days partner with his wife. Sherry Klosterman has fond memories of Kevin wearing goofy sweaters and helping to decorate the hall with her.
“Every year, we’ve done this as a fun thing for the community,” she said. “This is not for me, it’s been part of my ‘paying it forward.’”
Charity was spread happily, the Richland County News-Monitor observed in 2014.
“It was an-out love fest when Santa and Sherry, who Santa refers to as his ‘crazy elf,’ walked around the Community Center and were enveloped by the children attending the celebration,” the paper reported.
Santa Claus arrived at 2 p.m. for the 2019 Mooreton Santa Days, hanging around for nearly two hours.
“We were giving away turkeys and hams, plus lots of fun gifts. There were drawings for the children and the big children,” Klosterman said.
Presents for the youngest children at Mooreton Santa Days included teddy bears and games. Presents for the adults included gift baskets and packages of meat.
Beginning in 2020, the Mooreton Santa Days becomes an event at the Bagg Bonanza Farm. Although the 2019 event was Klosterman’s last, she still went out on a high note.
“I always like people to make sure they remember the importance of Christmas,” she said. “It’s because of Jesus. In the last couple of years, Tilford’s played a song he wrote, ‘Happy Birthday, Jesus.’”
Klosterman’s planning for Mooreton Santa Days was never limited to the Christmas season, the News-Monitor previously reported. It never felt like a big commitment for her, just a way of keeping a holiday feeling year-round.
“If I can put a smile on a kid’s face, that just gives me the best feeling,” Klosterman said.
