Hankinson Church collects donated items

For over 20 years, a group of volunteers from Immanuel Lutheran Church, Hankinson, and others from the community have gathered items to be shared with area residents at Christmas.
This year, 34 baskets containing donated foods such as breads, cookies, snacks, pudding, Jell-o, soup as well as a wide assortment of personal items, were delivered to the recipients whose names were given to Chuck and Iris Johnson, organizers of this outreach project.
Shown in the photo (above, below...) are Bob Wurl, Glenn and JoAnn Bladow, Wanda Zietlow, Iris and Chuck Johnson, DiAnn and Joyce Milbrandt. Not pictured are Marcy Buck, and Adam, Camden and Brooklyn Wahler.
