Hankinson fundraiser to help two local girls travel to Europe

Wednesday, Aug. 2 at Hankinson City Park, Hankinson, North Dakota, marked the first of hopefully many fruitful fundraisers for two Hankinson High School girls.
Skyler Foertsch and Jewels Hamling and their families prepared bratwurst and hamburgers with many side dishes and offered it to park goers for a free will donation.
The youth are hoping to raise money to travel Europe in June 2024. Foertsch and Hamling were nominated by Hankinson High School band and choir teacher Wendy Friskop. They then received a formal invitation from the music group Northern Musicians Abroad.
Skyler plays the clarinet and is an alto singer. Jewels plays the flute and sings soprano. The two have known each other since preschool but have been playing together since fifth grade.
"Being nominated and chosen together was good, because they are such good friends," said Jill Foertsch, Skyler's mom.
If one of the two girls had been nominated and the other was left behind, it would have been tough.
"We are proud of them, amazed they get to do it," Jewel's mom Jennifer said. She would have been more nervous if one of the girls went alone, without the other.
After attending an informative meeting about the trip abroad, Jennifer said she was more comfortable knowing that her daughter was going to travel in a small group. Chaperones would be attending too with each group.
The trip will be 16 days of performances and sightseeing in June of 2024. Day one will see the group travel to London. The first concert will be in London on day four. Then they will travel to France and perform in the area of Fontainebleau outside of Paris.
They will have time to see sights in Paris, then next on the itinerary is Leysin, Switzerland. Their third concert will take place in Leysin. As they travel through Switzerland, they will see mountain peaks in Matterhorn and stop in Liechtenstein for a passport stamp.
The group will then travel and perform their fourth concert in Seefeld, Austria. After Austria, they will head to Germany with an opportunity to visit the Dachau Concentration Camp Memorial Site. They will perform a farewell concert in Dinkelsbuhl, Germany, before heading back home the next day.
Outside of music, Skyler likes to play volleyball and softball and staying busy doing activities with friends. She is looking forward to visiting Germany, with Paris "as a really close second." In performing with the music group abroad, she is liking the idea of singing "in a big choir."
Jewels likes archery and shooting trap. She is also a manager for the football team. She loves learning and science classes are her favorite. Jewels is looking forward to improving her skills and the impact of the trip, especially from the distinguished teachers. She is excited to see Paris and London.
While Skyler's dad Chuck and Jewel's grandfather Eugene grilled bratwurst and hamburgers, the girls and family members prepared plates for those who came to visit and offer support.
In the future, they hope to have fundraisers at the football games and maybe a raffle or two. Safe travels out and Bon Voyage, ladies!