Zach Clark’s birthday this year had a little added pizzazz this year.
While eating dinner at Olive Garden with his family, he received surprise news that his mother, Ruth Clark, had been harboring since earlier in the day.
“When the board chair called, I was at work, and I almost didn’t pick up the phone because I thought it was spam,” Ruth said. “And then after that, I was trying not to cry because I was so excited...”
The call was a notice that her son Zach, a junior at Hankinson High School, had been named the National Champion of the TRIGSTAR Trigonometry Competition, sponsored by the National Society of Professional Surveyors. He participated in the competition on June 26 after being named the North Dakota champion in May, allowing him to advance to the national competition. He competed against the state champions from 31 other states and finished the test in 52 minutes out of the allotted 120 minutes. He was awarded a plaque, a cash prize of $2,000 and an all-expenses-paid trip for him and his family to visit Arlington, Virginia, where he will be honored at the NSPS National Conference in April, 2024.
“You’ve made our school, our community, and our state very proud!” a post on Hankinson Public School District’s Facebook page said.
Ruth could hardly contain herself when she received the news.
“I was trying not to cry because I was so excited that he won,” Ruth said. “I believe he's capable, of course, but just that it actually happened was super exciting.”
She held on to the news until later that evening at dinner, where she told Zach he had won. The restaurant manager found out about Zach’s big win and comped his meal and dessert.
Ruth said when she received the call, she was also notified that the person who originally started the competition was from North Dakota. Not only that, but one of the other top three finishers this year was from South Dakota.
Zach will tell you himself that he found most of the questions easy, although he said he was sure he made some mistakes. He felt good about his test overall, but winning the whole thing was the culmination of a lot of hard work turning his hobby into something he’s become a bit of an expert at.
“I was sure that I made a silly mistake somewhere in my calculations,” Zach said. “The kind where you know how to do it but do it wrong instead.”
Although the National Society of Professional Surveyors is the organization that proctored the competition, Zach said he wants to go into the education field as of now.
Ruth said they’re turning the ceremony in Arlington into a family trip.
“Zach gets his award there at the luncheon, so that’s really exciting,” Ruth said. “This is definitely a highlight in my life, I mean I think it’s one of Zach’s dreams.
Zach agrees, and he knows winning this competition is no small feat.
“A sophomore, the year I had just completed, doesn’t normally compete against seniors in something like this and then expect to bring home the first place trophy,” Zach said.