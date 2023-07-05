Hankinson holds a Fourth of July parade

Post’s Hardware, Hankinson, N.D., was among the many local businesses taking part in the city’s Fourth of July parade.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Rain did not dissuade people of all ages from attending the Fourth of July parade Tuesday, July 4 in Hankinson, North Dakota.

The 10 a.m. event resulted in spectators standing under eaves, trees or just the sky as they watched friends and neighbors celebrate America and the Southern Red River Valley. Some parade participants wore costumes. Some walked along vehicles. All were cheerful.

Dressed as tasty food items, supporters of the Dakota Drive In were among people tossing candy to parade goers. Main Avenue was a sweet street!
North Dakota state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25, waves to the crowd. State Sen. Larry Luick and state Rep. Cindy Schreiber-Beck, both R-District 25, also took part in the parade.
The Southern Red River Valley is known for agriculture and agricultural vehicles like a 1941 International H owned by Marvin and Carol Krump of Hankinson. The Krumps were also represented with their 1962 Chevrolet Impala.
Lyle Buckhouse’s 1963 Corvair was followed by the ‘Lil’ Monster.’


