Hankinson holds a Fourth of July parade

Rain did not dissuade people of all ages from attending the Fourth of July parade Tuesday, July 4 in Hankinson, North Dakota.
The 10 a.m. event resulted in spectators standing under eaves, trees or just the sky as they watched friends and neighbors celebrate America and the Southern Red River Valley. Some parade participants wore costumes. Some walked along vehicles. All were cheerful.
Distinguished guests included members of local American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts. The Fourth of July is often a time for community members to publicly show their thanks for what military members have achieved in service to America.
Firefighters and first responders from throughout the Southern Red River Valley, as far south as New Effington, South Dakota, took part in the parade. This year marks the 125th, or quasquicentennial, anniversary of the Hankinson Volunteer Fire Department established in 1898.
Several businesses and services were also a part of the festivities. Notables included Hankinson Drug, which celebrates its 25th, or silver, anniversary in 2023. Immanuel Lutheran Child Care Center, which included friendly farm folks, and Dakota Drive In, which included tasty food items, were among the parade participants sporting costumes. Lincoln State Bank, meanwhile, displayed a tropical hut while promoting itself as “Your Financial Destination.”
North Dakota state Sen. Larry Luick and state Reps. Alisa Mitskog and Cindy Schreiber-Beck all took part in the parade. In addition to Luick and Schreiber-Beck, both Republicans, Mitskog, a member of the Democratic-Nonpartisan League, and nonpartisan Richland County Commissioner Terry Goerger, there was also Jim Dotzenrod. Dotzenrod is a former Democratic-Nonpartisan League state senator from the now-redistricted District 26.
The Southern Red River Valley is known for agriculture and agricultural vehicles like a 1941 International H owned by Marvin and Carol Krump of Hankinson. The Krumps were also represented with their 1962 Chevrolet Impala, which was driven in support of First International Insurance. Shortly after, Lyle Buckhouse’s 1963 Corvair was followed by the “Lil’ Monster.”
All in all, wet or dry, the parade was one to remember. Thanks to all that candy, Main Avenue in Hankinson was quite a sweet street.