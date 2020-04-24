A Hankinson, North Dakota man is facing multiple charges related to an after midnight incident Friday, April 24 in Hankinson.
Cody Ryan Lacefield, 27, is facing five class C felony charges with the possibility of additional charges. At approximately 12:27 a.m. Friday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office received and responded to reports of a vehicle pursuing and shooting at another vehicle.
“Deputies located the victim’s vehicle which had several bullet holes in it,” the sheriff’s office stated.
Further investigation led to Lacefield’s arrest. His charges include two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of terrorizing and one count of criminal mischief. All are class C felony level. Lacefield was confined in the Richland County Jail as of Friday morning.
Bond has not been set by the court. The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
