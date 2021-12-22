Hankinson man charged with burglary after Breckenridge break-in

A Hankinson, North Dakota, man faces first-degree felony burglary, after he allegedly broke into a Breckenridge, Minnesota, home the evening of Dec. 16.
Dustin Charles Adams Powell, 33, was also charged with felony obstructing the legal process and misdemeanor fleeing a police officer by means other than a motor vehicle, according to court documents.
At around 10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, Breckenridge Police Officer Blake Olson was dispatched to a report of a man attempting to gain entrance to a residence on the 400 block of Wilkin Avenue in Breckenridge, according to the criminal complaint. While Olson was on his way to the scene, Powell allegedly gained entry into the home and dispatch could hear screaming during the call.
One owner of the residence was in the basement reading and the other owner was upstairs in a bedroom when they heard Powell walk up the front steps. Powell allegedly began messing with a door. One owner called 911 and the other grabbed his shotgun, which was loaded. Powell was able to open the door, even though it was locked, according to the owners. The owner held his shotgun at a 45-degree angle as Powell rambled on about a “Justin and Stacy,” the complaint stated.
When Olson arrived, Powell was allegedly leaving the home carrying a 5-gallon bucket, a backpack and a camo bag. Olson approached Powell with his firearm in a low and ready position, and instructed Powell to drop what he had, show his hands and face away from him.
Powell dropped the items but did not turn away from Olson or show his hands, according to the complaint. He became agitated and yelled expletives at Olson while slamming his hands together and making large, aggressive movements. Powell made an offensive hand gesture before quickly walking away.
Olson followed Powell on foot, instructing him to stop and announcing he was a police officer. Powell crossed Highway 75 and moved toward the Blazer Express. He then allegedly began reaching into his waistband with both hands. Concerned Powell had a weapon, Olson pointed his gun at Powell, but determined the defendant did not have a weapon and lowered his firearm, the complaint stated.
He continued to give Powell commands, but Powell did not comply. Olson observed two cars in the Blazer Express parking lot and asked dispatch to call the employee and make sure the doors were locked.
Powell allegedly tried to open the locked doors to the store, and an employee walked to the front. Olson told the employee to back away from the door, while continuing to give Powell commands.
Other officers arrived and Powell was arrested and transported to Wilkin County Jail. Powell allegedly had a glass pipe that emitted the smell of marijuana, a North Dakota driver’s license, credit cards, prescription medication, and a health insurance card that did not belong to Powell.
Powell had his first appearance in Wilkin County District Court Monday, Dec. 20. Powell has a bail hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 28.
The maximum penalty for first-degree felony burglary is not more than 20 years nor less than six months, or to payment of a fine of $35,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for felony obstruction of the legal process — interfering with a peace officer is not more than five years, or to payment of a fine of $10,000, or both.
The maximum penalty for misdemeanor fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle is not more than 90 days, or to payment of a fine of $1,000, or both.
