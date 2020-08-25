Hankinson man to serve up to five years on eight charges

A Hankinson, North Dakota man will serve up to five years with the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He will serve concurrent sentences for eight felony and misdemeanor charges.
Cody Ryan Lacefield, 27, was sentenced Monday, Aug. 24 after entering multiple amended pleas in Richland County District Court. Lacefield faced 16 total felony, misdemeanor and infraction charges related to incidents between April 24, 2020-June 3, 2020 in Hankinson and Richland County, North Dakota. Eight charges, largely misdemeanor and infraction level, were dismissed.
Lacefield was sentenced to five years for one class B felony charge of methamphetamine possession with intent to deliver. He was also sentenced to four years for one class C felony charge of child endangerment.
Both charges relate to an April 24 incident. A search of Lacefield’s Hankinson residence was executed by law enforcement, including Southeast Multi-County Agency (SEMCA) drug task force agents.
Court documents stated that a bag with approximately 28 grams of methamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia, was found in an unsecured dresser and could have been accessed by two youth living in the house.
In addition to confinement, with credit for 36 days served, Lacefield was also sentenced to undergo a chemical dependency evaluation. A total of $775 in fees were waived.
Two additional charges related to the April 24 incident were dismissed Monday. They include one class A misdemeanor charge of paraphernalia possession and one infraction charge of paraphernalia possession.
Additionally, Lacefield received four-year sentences, with credit for time served, for four class C felony charges related to an incident which occurred shortly after 12 a.m. on April 24 in rural Hankinson and the city itself.
Lacefield, according to witness statements, drove a red Dodge pickup which he allegedly used to chase a red Jeep as speeds as high as 80-90 miles per hour. Lacefield also allegedly shot at the Jeep, causing damage to various parts of the vehicle in excess of $2,000.
“The occupants of the vehicle (stated) they could see a red laser pointed into their vehicle aimed at their bodies,” Daily News previously reported. “Deputies observed several bullet holes all over the Jeep, including one in the vehicle’s front. The victims stated they heard at least 8-10 shots fired.”
Lacefield was sentenced on two counts of terrorizing an adult victim and two counts of reckless endangerment with extreme indifference. He was also sentenced on one class A misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief.
In addition to confinement, Lacefield was also sentenced to pay $6,500 in restitution, have no contact with four individuals and undergo a chemical dependency evaluation. A total of $525 in fees was waived.
Three misdemeanor charges related to a May 19 incident in Richland County, meanwhile, were dismissed. Lacefield was accused of class B misdemeanor criminal trespassing, class A misdemeanor criminal mischief and class B misdemeanor reckless driving at or near a property on County Road 22.
Three charges related to a June 3 incident in Richland County were also dismissed. Lacefield was accused of class C felony criminal mischief, class B misdemeanor criminal trespassing and infraction level possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Lacefield was sentenced on one charge related to the June 3 incident, class A misdemeanor methamphetamine possession. Sentenced to 360 days, with credit for time served, he will not have to pay $325 in fees.
Once Lacefield completes his time with the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, he will be under supervised probation for three years.
Lacefield was represented by Public Defender Nicole Bredahl. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represented the prosecution. Judge Bradley Cruff presided.
